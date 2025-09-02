Staff photo Sterling Staffing Solutions company logo Sterling Staffing Solutions team members

Sterling Staffing Solutions has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification

Joint Commission certification isn’t a trophy; it’s a promise. It tells healthcare leaders that our clinicians, processes, and safeguards meet the nation’s highest standard” — Mr. Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterling Staffing Solutions has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Sterling Staffing Solutions efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.Sterling Staffing Solutions underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on August 19th, 2025. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.“Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend Sterling Staffing Solutions for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”“This is a huge milestone and a powerful differentiator in the staffing world. This certification signals credibility, compliance, and quality to large hospital systems, health networks, and payors — opening doors that were once harder to access. We proudly market ourselves as a Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned, and JCAHO-Certified agency.” Stephen Levi Carter, CEO of Sterling Staffing Solutions“Earning Joint Commission certification is a huge milestone and a powerful differentiator in the staffing world. To prepare, Sterling Staffing Solutions put rigorous systems in place — from primary source verification of every license and certification, to comprehensive background checks, drug and TB screenings, and full immunization compliance. We aligned our onboarding, training, and safety protocols with Joint Commission standards, ensuring that every clinician met the highest benchmarks of care. This certification signals credibility, compliance, and quality to large hospital systems, health networks, and payors, opening doors that were once harder to access.” Mindy Silva, Director of Staffing & Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.