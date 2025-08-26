Dr. Sterling L. Carter Named 2025 Most Admired CEO by Houston Business Journal

Dr. Sterling L. Carter Most Admired CEO Logo Group photo of staff

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) has recognized Dr. Sterling L. Carter, as one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs, his second recognition in the past five years.

Proud to lead a team driven by excellence, innovation, and compassionate care.” — Dr. Sterling L. Carter

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) has once again recognized Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS, as one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs. Dr. Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness (SPTW), has been awarded this honor for 2025, marking his second recognition in just five years (2020 and 2025). The award acknowledges leaders whose vision, innovation, and impact have shaped Houston’s business community, honoring executives who balance profitability with purpose, financial growth with values, and business results with community commitment.This recognition reaffirms Dr. Carter’s position not only as a healthcare entrepreneur but also as a community builder, educator, and nationally respected thought leader in physical therapy and healthcare business.A Legacy of Leadership and ServiceDr. Sterling L. Carter’s professional journey is rooted in service, discipline, and resilience. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Dr. Carter proudly served his country for over 22 years, retiring as a Major before transitioning full-time into civilian healthcare leadership. His military background continues to shape his leadership philosophy, emphasizing discipline, integrity, accountability, and service to others — qualities that resonate throughout his work as CEO.At the helm of Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, Dr. Carter has combined clinical excellence with entrepreneurial innovation. His ability to integrate mission-driven care with scalable business practices has propelled SPTW into one of Houston’s most admired healthcare organizations. His leadership style prioritizes building strong teams, investing in professional development, and ensuring that company culture reflects a commitment to excellence, compassion, and measurable results.Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness: A Model for Mission-Driven HealthcareSince its founding, Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness has embodied a dual mission: to deliver exceptional patient outcomes while building a sustainable, profitable healthcare model. Headquartered in Houston, with clinics in Sugar Land, Bellaire, and Stafford, SPTW has served tens of thousands of patients in the greater Houston area.The company is known for its patented Sterling Treatment Method™, which has produced an over 85% success rate in significant pain reduction for patients suffering from conditions such as chronic back pain, shoulder injuries, sports-related injuries, and post-surgical recovery. Unlike many physical therapy providers, SPTW emphasizes manual therapy in every treatment session, ensuring that hands-on care remains at the center of its clinical approach.SPTW has also built a reputation for:Patient-first care – A one-on-one treatment model ensures that every patient receives personalized attention.Clinical excellence – More than 500 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.Staff development – Mentoring and training programs have supported over 50 physical therapy students and new graduates in the last 18 months.Innovation in practice management – Adoption of leading technologies such as Prompt EMR, PT Wired, and advanced AI-driven patient engagement tools.Through this balance of clinical excellence and smart business operations, SPTW has not only thrived financially but has also become a recognized thought leader in the national physical therapy community.Recognition at the National and Local LevelsDr. Carter and Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness have received numerous awards and honors in recent years. These include:Inc. 5000 Recognition – Ranked among America’s fastest-growing private companies.Houston Business Journal Awards – Multiple honors including “Best Places to Work” and “Most Admired CEO” (2020, 2025).Stevie Awards – Recognition for excellence in customer service and business performance.D-Mars Top Professionals – Local recognition for leadership and impact.Practice Promotions, Breakthrough PT Marketing, and Prompt EMR – Industry partners highlighting SPTW as a best-in-class organization.The Most Admired CEO award stands as a particularly meaningful honor, as it reflects not just business growth but also the respect and admiration of peers, employees, and the community.Commitment to Community ImpactBeyond business growth and clinical outcomes, Dr. Carter is deeply committed to community service. Through Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness and his broader Cartera Health network, he has launched and supported numerous philanthropic initiatives, including:Scholarship programs for physical therapy and physical therapy assistant students, creating pathways for the next generation of clinicians.Community health education programs, empowering Houstonians with information on injury prevention, mobility, and wellness.Volunteer partnerships with local organizations such as the Houston Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals on Wheels.Veteran outreach, leveraging his military background to connect with and support veterans in need of physical therapy and rehabilitation services.This combination of healthcare excellence and community service reinforces the company’s mission to heal not just individuals but entire communities.The company also offers mentorship programs, leadership tracks, and ongoing professional development to ensure that clinicians and staff have clear pathways for advancement. This culture has created a workplace that attracts top talent, retains committed staff, and delivers a consistent patient experience that is second to none.Looking Ahead: Vision for the FutureAs healthcare evolves, Dr. Carter continues to position SPTW for long-term impact. His vision includes expanding clinic locations across Texas and beyond, scaling innovative programs such as cash-based recovery packages, integrating advanced AI technology for patient engagement, and deepening partnerships with referring physicians, attorneys, and community leaders.Looking Ahead: Vision for the FutureAs healthcare evolves, Dr. Carter continues to position SPTW for long-term impact. His vision includes expanding clinic locations across Texas and beyond, scaling innovative programs such as cash-based recovery packages, integrating advanced AI technology for patient engagement, and deepening partnerships with referring physicians, attorneys, and community leaders.“Healthcare should be both profitable and mission-driven,” Dr. Carter said. “Our growth is proof that when you focus on people — patients, staff, and community — the financial success follows. My goal is to build a healthcare organization that leaves a legacy of healing, innovation, and opportunity.”Celebrated at The Post Oak HotelDr. Carter and fellow honorees were celebrated at the Most Admired CEO Awards Luncheon on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston. The event brought together Houston’s top business and community leaders to honor individuals whose leadership has shaped the city’s business landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.