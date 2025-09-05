South Florida Woman Suffers Severe Chemical Burns at Hair Salon, Secures $800,000 Settlement with Anidjar & Levine

South Florida woman wins $800K settlement after salon burns, represented by Anidjar & Levine.

This case shows how a routine salon visit can turn into a life-changing injury. We fought to secure justice and resources for our client” — Marc Anidjar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What was supposed to be a simple hair coloring appointment ended in tragedy for Jane Doe, a first time client of a South Florida hair salon. During the procedure, hair dye was left on her scalp and hair for an extended period of time, causing severe chemical burns. The injuries, which included both first- and second-degree burns, left Doe in excruciating pain and in need of immediate medical treatment. Instead of leaving the salon with a refreshed new look, Doe faced a medical crisis that would change her life forever.

Extensive Medical Treatment and Lasting Impact:

Following the incident, Doe underwent four separate medical procedures, including skin graft surgeries. Despite these extensive treatments, the injuries resulted in permanent baldness in a small area of her scalp, leaving her with lasting scars and disfigurement. Beyond the physical damage, the burns left a deep emotional toll, stripping away not only her sense of comfort in her appearance but also her trust in a routine service millions of people undergo every day.

Anidjar & Levine Step In:

Jane Doe turned to Anidjar & Levine, a trusted South Florida law firm with a reputation for protecting the rights of injury victims. Attorneys Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine immediately began investigating the salon’s negligence, documenting the full extent of Doe’s injuries, and preparing for what would be a difficult legal battle. “This case highlights how negligence, even in everyday settings like a salon, can have devastating, lifelong consequences,” said Marc Anidjar, partner at Anidjar & Levine.

Fighting for Justice and Accountability:

The firm’s legal team fought aggressively to ensure Jane Doe was compensated fairly for her suffering. Their work resulted in an $800,000 settlement, providing Doe with resources for ongoing care and recognizing the seriousness of her injuries. The settlement underscores the importance of holding businesses accountable when safety standards are ignored. For Doe, it provides some financial stability as she continues to live with the permanent damage caused by a service that should have been routine.

A Broader Commitment to Victims Across Florida:

Anidjar & Levine has built its reputation by standing up for individuals harmed by negligence whether in medical offices, on the road, at the workplace, or in businesses that owe clients a duty of care. The firm emphasizes accessibility and client support, offering direct communication with attorneys, free consultations, and tireless advocacy both in and out of court.

Anidjar & Levine, P.A. is a full-service Florida personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of negligence.

With offices across Florida, Anidjar & Levine has the resources, experience, and determination to take on complex cases and win results.

Legal Disclaimer:

