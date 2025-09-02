Eric Alexander Murphy Releases Sleepless: A Love Story — An Urban Romance Rooted in the Heart of New York

Sleepless by Eric Murphy

A vivid narrative of love, struggle, and resilience set against the backdrop of Brooklyn life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and musician Eric Alexander Murphy announces the release of Sleepless: A Love Story, a compelling work of urban romance fiction inspired by his life growing up in New York. Blending heartfelt storytelling with the raw energy of the city, Murphy delivers a narrative that captures both the tenderness and challenges of love in an urban landscape.

Sleepless: A Love Story follows characters whose lives are shaped by the rhythms of New York—its beauty, its chaos, and its unforgiving realities. More than a traditional romance, the novel explores themes of trust, vulnerability, and perseverance in a world that often tests both love and loyalty. With its strong sense of place and emotionally honest storytelling, the book resonates with readers who crave a narrative grounded in both reality and heart.

Murphy’s inspiration for the novel grew out of his own experiences. “Life in New York growing up shaped me and gave me stories worth telling,” he explains. Through the book, he shares a deeply personal yet widely relatable story, inviting readers to reflect on their own definitions of love and resilience.

The ideal audience for Sleepless includes readers of urban fiction, romance lovers, and anyone who enjoys a well-crafted story that reflects real-life challenges. It speaks to those who have loved, lost, and found themselves changed by both the joys and struggles of human connection. More broadly, it resonates with readers who understand how the environment we grow up in shapes the way we love, and how resilience, forgiveness, and loyalty can emerge from even the most difficult circumstances. By capturing the grit of urban life alongside the tenderness of romance, Sleepless offers something for anyone who values stories that feel both real and unforgettable.

Eric Alexander Murphy has always loved writing, pairing it with his passion for music throughout the years. A native of Red Hook, Brooklyn, he brings authenticity and cultural richness to his work, weaving together words with the same rhythm and emotion that have fueled his music. Sleepless: A Love Story marks another milestone in his creative journey, showcasing his ability to capture the complexity of urban life and love.

Sleepless: A Love Story is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Sleepless-Love-Story-Eric-Murphy-ebook/dp/B0DBG2NMJQ

