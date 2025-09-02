Illinois Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund Welcomes Ryan Klaus as Green Finance Manager

Ryan Klaus, Green Finance Manager, Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund today announced the appointment of Ryan Klaus as the organization’s first green finance manager. In this role, Klaus will design innovative financing programs to make clean energy accessible to all Illinois residents, with an emphasis on frontline communities that have historically experienced disinvestment.CEJJF is Illinois’ nonprofit green bank, created to advance a fair and inclusive transition to clean energy across the state. CEJJF is expanding access to capital for clean energy businesses, helping homeowners lower their energy costs and connecting communities with clean energy solutions to foster healthier environments and stronger local economies.Klaus brings extensive experience in clean energy finance, financial modeling, credit underwriting and green bank operations. He has previously served as a senior project officer for the New Jersey Green Bank and as an innovative finance analyst with the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. Klaus holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in poverty studies from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University.“Ryan is an exceptional addition to the CEJJF team,” said Rebeccah Sanders , the fund’s executive director. “The communities that face the gravest impacts of climate change and the highest energy bills often deal with the greatest barriers to accessing the cost savings that clean energy provides. Ryan’s deep understanding of the intersection of climate finance, economic justice and community health will advance CEJJF’s work to use innovative financing tools to create opportunities for all Illinois residents — especially those who have historically faced disinvestment — to access the economic benefits of clean energy.”“I am excited to support CEJJF as it works to advance community-driven clean energy outcomes in my home state,” Klaus said. “Innovative financing can be a real force for change in allowing the benefits of clean energy to be accessible to everyone. I look forward to applying my finance experience to help CEJJF make clean energy solutions available to residents and businesses throughout Illinois.”Incorporated in the State of Illinois as directed by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act , CEJJF is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for all Illinois residents by making clean energy accessible to everyone while ensuring the equitable distribution of its benefits. The fund focuses on building partnerships that help deploy financing programs for energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades, working closely with the communities it serves to enable them to thrive as active participants in the clean energy transition. For more information, visit cleanenergyjobsjustice.org.

