Washington State Green Bank Welcomes Eli Lieberman as Executive Director

Washington State Green Bank Executive Director Eli Lieberman

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington State Green Bank Board of Directors has named Eli Lieberman the nonprofit’s first executive director. Lieberman brings significant experience in clean energy financing and will lead the newly established green bank’s efforts to accelerate Washington’s clean energy transition.“We are thrilled to have Eli in this role to advance clean energy financing in our state,” said Sharon Miracle, board chair and president and CEO of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. “Eli’s exceptional knowledge of green banks nationwide, combined with his in-depth understanding of Washington, will help drive the bank’s success in creating financing solutions to ensure that clean energy reaches those who need it most.”Prior to joining the Washington State Green Bank, Lieberman served as the director of clean energy financing and interim chief investment officer for Michigan Saves, the nation’s first nonprofit green bank, where he focused on designing and implementing new financing products in partnership with local, regional and national financial institutions. He also has experience managing an energy efficiency and renewable energy revolving loan fund for the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and addressing climate change through a previous iteration of Washington’s carbon pricing program.“Establishing the Washington State Green Bank is extremely important to ensure all Washingtonians have access to clean energy upgrades and the long-term sustainability they bring,” Lieberman said. "Washington has demonstrated strong leadership in climate policy, and I look forward to working with our board, stakeholders and communities across the state to develop financial products that make clean energy and climate resilience accessible to all Washingtonians."Recently incorporated with help from the Climate Commitment Act, the nonprofit Washington State Green Bank is designed to leverage public and private capital to make green energy options more accessible to Washington residents and businesses. The bank will focus on promoting sustainability, developing innovative financial tools for energy efficient upgrades and supporting projects that reduce carbon emissions while creating quality jobs throughout the state.“The Washington State Green Bank is a powerful tool to support both our environment and our communities by accelerating the transition to clean energy in every corner of the state," said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. "We’re incredibly lucky to have my friend Eli leading this work. His leadership gives me hope that we can build a cleaner, more equitable future together, and deliver the kind of customer service that truly meets people where they are."The bank joins a successful national network of established green banks, including the Connecticut Green Bank, NY Green Bank, and Michigan Saves. As mission-driven institutions, green banks have demonstrated their ability to use innovative financing to overcome market barriers and accelerate the clean energy transition, collectively mobilizing billions of dollars in clean energy investments.About the Washington State Green BankThe nonprofit Washington State Green Bank leverages public and private capital to create innovative financing solutions that lower costs, improve energy efficiency and expand economic opportunities for residents and businesses in Washington. To learn more or to sign up for updates, visit www.wagreenbank.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.