ASPIRE TOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER MINNEAPOLIS–ST. PAUL STOP ON AMERICA’S LARGEST BUSINESS TOUR

MINNEAPOLIS - ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Tour, known as America’s Largest Business Tour, proudly announces its Minnesota debut—a one-day, high-impact experience designed to help driven individuals elevate their business mindset, income, and network.📍 Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025🕢 Time: 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.📌 Location: St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55102🔗 register.aspiretour.comFeatured Speakers:David Goggins – Navy SEAL, best-selling author, and symbol of mental toughnessRobert Herjavec – Shark Tank investor, entrepreneur, and cybersecurity expertAlex Rodriguez – MLB icon turned investor and founder of A‑Rod CorpMelitsa Waage – Transformational coach helping women lead with clarity, confidence, and purposeAndrew Cordle – Co-founder of Aspire Tour and renowned tax strategist for entrepreneursEddie Wilson – Visionary CEO who has scaled and exited over 125 companies, creator of the Empire Operating SystemRené Rodriguez – Influence and persuasion expert, author of Amplify Your InfluenceWhy Attend the Aspire Tour?The Aspire Tour is not just another business conference—it’s a full-day transformational experience featuring powerful content, elite networking, and proven strategies that help you increase your income, expand your mindset, and activate your purpose. Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, sales leader, or executive—this event delivers tools you can apply immediately to grow in 2025 and beyond.With a philosophy rooted in the belief that "Your Network = Your Net Worth", Aspire connects like-minded achievers with the top voices in business, leadership, mindset, and personal growth Event Snapshot:Who Should Attend: Entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, professionals, and purpose-driven individuals (18+)What to Expect: Zero fluff. All strategy. Tangible next steps. Room-shifting energy.Dress Code: Business casual. Layering encouraged for indoor venueUpgrades: Premium seating and experience options available onsiteAbout Aspire TourAspire is redefining what it means to attend a business event. With over 100,000 attendees nationwide, its events combine practical strategies, elite connections, and world-class speakers into one immersive, unforgettable day. From first-time entrepreneurs to seasoned investors, Aspire delivers one message: You were built for more.Media ContactAspire Tour, LLC📧 contact@aspiretour.com📞 (800) 961‑3419📍 90 Fort Wade Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

