PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aspire Tour (Nation’s Largest Business Tour) launches new Virtual Event to have over 100k in attendance!The Aspire Tour, a monthly business tour, announces the addition of a new Virtual Live Event Series. The new live event series will be called Aspire for More - Wealth Challenge. This event will feature celebrity speakers such as David Goggins, Jesse Itzler, Tim Storey, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Lance Armstrong, Bethenny Frankel, Alli Webb, Kevin O’Leary, and more. The full line up will be released in 2 weeks.The visionary founder Andrew Cordle, and his co-founder and co-owner Eddie Wilson have successfully built the nation’s largest business tour over the last 24 months. The tour has made monthly stops in cities such as New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and more. More than 60,000 people ranging from small business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs have attended these events to find inspiration along their entrepreneurial journey. Now Aspire is planning the very first nationwide virtual event in May where they hope to have over 100,000 virtual attendees along with 400 in-person attendees at the Worre Studios in Las Vegas.Andrew and Eddie each have a diverse background in business making them uniquely qualified to speak on business. They are featured speakers and are among the crowd favorites at the conclusion of the Aspire events. Andrew has been speaking on stage in all 50 states as well as 20+ plus countries around the world on Real Estate and Wealth Strategies. He speaks from experience as he has transacted thousands of real estate deals as well as inspired the opening of more than 30,000 retirement accounts. Eddie is called the “King of Exits” due to the number of companies he has purchased and sold over his career. He speaks on the proper ways to purchase and operate companies, as well as generate wealth through real estate investing and private capital.To find more information on this upcoming virtual event or any of the tour stops this year visit www. aspiretour .com.For press inquiries please email info@aspire4more.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.