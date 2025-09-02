California Courts Celebrate Constitution Month with Statewide Civic Learning Programs

Throughout Constitution Month in September, courts across the state will partner with K-12 schools and community organizations to bring judges into classrooms, host courthouse visits, and provide civic learning resources for educators and students. The initiative underscores the judiciary’s commitment to fostering public understanding of the Constitution and the role of the courts in protecting the rights it guarantees.

“I am proud of our state courts partnering with schools to actively engage our youth in civic education, and I fully support those efforts. The growth of the Judges in the Classroom program demonstrates the branch’s commitment to connecting with the community and expanding access to quality civic learning throughout the school year.” - California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero

Last year, 102 classrooms in 24 counties hosted judges for local Constitution Month events.

Highlights for this year include:

Judges in the Classroom: Judges will visit schools statewide to lead interactive lessons on constitutional rights, responsibilities, and the rule of law.

Civic Learning Awards: Schools recognized for exemplary civic education will receive their honor in person from a local judicial officer. California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will present the Award of Excellence, an honor she co-sponsors with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Educational resources: The Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative will provide teachers with lesson plans, activity guides, and videos that bring the Constitution to life for students.

First Annual Soapbox Challenge: Inspired by educators and students in the Anaheim Union High School District, the most celebrated district honored with 51 Civic Learning Awards since 2013, this competition is available for all schools and encourages students to deliver persuasive speeches on civics issues they feel strongly about.

Constitution Month activities align with the judicial branch’s statewide mission to expand civic learning and strengthen public trust in the courts. Public schools may request to connect with the judicial branch by visiting the Power of Democracy Constitution Month website.