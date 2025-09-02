Iowa teacher workforce shows strong numbers for school districts

The beginning of the school year brings new opportunities and challenges. But Iowa schools are prepared, with the majority boasting full staff rosters ready for an impactful year of learning.

“Ensuring every learner experiences a world-class education is made possible by having a great teacher with every child in every classroom,” said McKenzie Snow, Director of the Iowa Department of Education. “Building upon historic teacher pay raises, multiple pathways to licensure, and statewide evidence-based professional learning, Iowa continues to demonstrate that supporting a strong teacher pipeline through recruitment, development, and retention is top priority.”

Over the past three years, the number of educators in classrooms reached an all-time high, with more educators than ever before. In just 12 years, Iowa’s educator workforce grew significantly by 10 percentage points. With over 98 percent of teacher vacancies filled during the past school year, schools across the state are equipped to meet students’ needs.

“Iowa’s investment in a strong teacher pipeline is having a positive impact across the state, with growth in the educator workforce significantly outpacing student enrollment,” said Jay Pennington, administrator for the Division of Teacher Quality and Innovation at the Iowa Department of Education. “Iowa’s extensive work to grow our strong teacher pipeline supports educators’ needs and celebrates their dedication and achievements.”

Each year, school districts report the number of full-time teachers, administrators and paraeducators positions that were advertised but not filled. The Department identifies and reports any teacher shortage areas of up to 5 percent of positions filled to the U.S. Department of Education for a federal teacher shortage designation, which this year includes 28 potential teacher shortage areas for various classroom subjects. Over the past three years, Iowa’s total teacher shortage areas have been well under 5 percent, with the latest report showing Iowa at 1.74 percent. Nationally, 3 percent of all public school teaching positions were vacant during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Since Iowa’s teacher shortage is well below the federal 5 percent threshold, we can often designate all areas where districts were unable to fill any position – even if there is only one vacancy – as a teacher shortage,” said Maryam Rod Szabo, administrative consultant for the Department. “This method of reporting ensures that more Iowans become eligible for federal funding and state and federal loan forgiveness and repayment programs, further supporting our teacher pipeline and workforce.”

Iowa’s success in filling positions is supported by several initiatives and teacher pathways available to grow the teaching profession. Starting last year, both new and experienced teachers received historic pay raises, with Iowa investing $96 million in teacher salaries. Average beginning teacher salaries increased by approximately 45 percent over the past 15 years while average overall teacher salaries went up by approximately 31 percent.

Additionally, a total of $8.5 million through the Teachers Accelerating Learning Incentive Fund celebrated outstanding teachers with supplementary pay of up to $2,500 per year. A second round of grants was recently announced that significantly increases both the percentage of teachers who are eligible and the supplemental pay amounts available. In this round of funding, eligibility is expanded to 25 percent of teachers compared to 10 percent in the first round and increases supplemental pay amounts up to $15,000 per educator compared to $2,500 in round one.

Iowans interested in entering the teaching profession now also have multiple, flexible pathways to licensure. Governor Kim Reynolds’ Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) program offers opportunities that allow high school students and adults to become certified paraeducators and pursue an associate degree while current paraeducators can work toward a bachelor’s degree that can be used for teaching. School districts partner with community colleges and four-year postsecondary institutions to provide instruction.

TPRA provides opportunities for participants to learn and gain hands-on experience within their own school districts. The initial fund of $45.6 million served 123 school districts participating in TPRA, which resulted in registration of 1,108 total registered apprentices in the program, exceeding the initial goal that was announced in 2022. The total number of program completers in 2024 included 105 teachers, and 47 paraeducators who were recommended for appropriate certification/licensure. A second round of grants for the total amount of $3.4 million in new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeships were awarded in January 2025 to 11 Iowa K-12 school districts.

Other flexible teacher pathways include the Teacher Intern Program, Content Area Specialist Authorization, Native Language Teacher Authorization and Career and Technical Authorization. All four of these pathways maximize an individual’s experience in the field and do not require them to complete a traditional four-year teaching degree.

For more information on how Iowa’s teacher shortage areas are determined, visit the Department’s webpage. Additional information on the TPRA program can be found on Iowa Workforce Development’s website.

