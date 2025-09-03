GovPilot Achieves Soc 2, Type II Compliance

GovPilot, the operating system for local governments, is now SOC 2, Type II certified, which demonstrates the software company's rigorous approach to safeguarding data.

Certification Ensures Data Security for Local Governments

Knowing that GovPilot has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance reassures our community that their information is handled with the utmost care.” — Patrick Quinlan, IT Director for the City of Atlantic City

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovPilot, a leading provider of cloud-based local government management software, today announced the successful completion of a SOC 2 Type II attestation, conducted by independent auditing firm Prescient Assurance. The audit and certification demonstrate the effectiveness of GovPilot’s controls in alignment with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy.Attaining this milestone validates GovPilot’s rigorous approach to safeguarding data while empowering local governments to deliver secure, modern, and cost-efficient services with a comprehensive digital platform.“Protecting data is essential to the work we do with cities, towns, and counties across the country,” said Michael Bonner, CEO and founder of GovPilot. “The SOC 2 Type II attestation provides independent confirmation that our security and privacy controls are well-designed and reliably operate over time.”Local governments collect and manage critical data such as tax records, property information, permits, licenses, and payment data. SOC 2 Type II certification gives leaders confidence that the GovPilot platform meets the highest standards of security and compliance.“Maintaining public trust requires proven safeguards,” according to Patrick Quinlan, IT Director for the City of Atlantic City, a GovPilot client. “Knowing that GovPilot has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance reassures our community that their information is handled with the utmost care.”The SOC 2 Type II attestation builds on GovPilot’s broader security program, which includes secure development practices, data encryption, regular penetration testing, enterprise change management, strong access controls, disaster recovery and business continuity planning, and continuous monitoring and improvement.About GovPilotGovPilot is a cloud-based management platform that enables local governments to digitally transform operations and deliver better outcomes for their communities. With more than 125 modules and a fully integrated, no-code architecture, GovPilot replaces paper-based processes with digital workflows that improve efficiency, transparency, and constituent satisfaction. Named a GovTech 100 company for eight consecutive years, Gov Pilot is trusted by nearly 200 local governments across 36 US states and 3 nations to modernize their operations.Visit www.govpilot.com to learn more.

