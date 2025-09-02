New Public Affairs Officer Joins TBI To Serve East Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a new addition to its Public Affairs Division to provide enhanced services and community relations to East Tennessee.

Mariah Dunlop formerly served as Executive Assistant to the President at her alma mater, Bryan College, and, prior to that, worked for six years as a patrol officer and investigator for the Chattanooga Police Department. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Communications, along with a Master’s of Business Administration.

“I’m honored to join the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Public Affairs Division and contribute to the important work being done across the state,” said Dunlop. “I’m eager to foster strong community relationships and serve the people of East Tennessee with integrity and dedication.”

Based in Chattanooga, Dunlop will provide media and public relations to Judicial Districts 9 through 14 and 31, which comprise 25 counties. Mariah will be the first PAO assigned specifically to TBI’s East Region as part of a planned expansion to strengthen relationships with the community in the Chattanooga, Cookeville, and Crossville areas.

Josh DeVine and Carley Gordon will continue to handle public affairs for TBI’s Middle region, while Kim Wheeler covers West Tennessee and Leslie Earhart oversees public affairs for the Bureau’s Upper East region.

Email inquiries about TBI-related matters should be directed to TBI.Media@tbi.tn.gov.

###

