Now Hiring! TBI Announces Accounting Technician Job and Accounting Manager Position Opening in Davidson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 2

FISCAL UNIT

1 VACANCY

Nashville, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Performs complex and specialized accounting support duties with a focus on accounts payable, procurement, and contract administration. Strong attention to detail, multitasking, understanding of financial systems, and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively across divisions and departments. Familiar with processing invoices, purchase orders, and payment requests in accordance with established procedures. Review and verify accuracy of vendor invoices, ensuring proper coding and approvals. Initiate and process purchase requisitions and purchase orders in compliance with procurement policies. Assist with the preparation and tracking of contracts for goods and professional services.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience:

Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to four years of full-time increasingly responsible clerical accounting or auditing work including, at least, one year of experience similar in nature to that performed by an Accounting Technician 1 with the state of Tennessee. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Substitution of Education for Experience: Accounting course work from an accredited college or institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions, there being no substitution for the one year specialized experience: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution, 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-and-a-half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Monthly Salary:

$3,631 – $5,434

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 71964. This position will remain posted from October 8, 2025- October 14, 2025, for five (5) business days.

ACCOUNTING MANAGER

FISCAL UNIT

1 VACANCY

Nashville, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Manage and oversee financials TBI’s grants and associated strategic Initiatives. Serve as the Financial Point of Contact for all TBI awards, acting as the primary liaison for funders and internal stakeholders regarding financial aspects for the complete financial lifecycle of grants. Manage budget compliance, financial reporting deadlines, budget-to-actual expenditures, allocation and reconciliation of costs, audit and maintenance of support documentation, expenditure reimbursement from various funders, financial audits, indirect cost rate plans, and SEFA and other reporting. Subject Matter Expert in public and federal grants accounting, regulatory compliance (specifically 2 CFR Part 200), and financial analysis. Strong communication and collaboration skills to develop process and procedures and guide a financial team. Familiar with federal and state grant management, state accounting system, and multiple funding agency systems, and a grant management software solution.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and experience equivalent to five or more years of full-time professional accounting or auditing work. OR Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree including thirty-six quarter hours in accounting and experience equivalent to five or more years of full-time professional accounting or auditing work. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate coursework credit received from an accredited college or university in accounting may substitute for the required experience on a month for month basis to a maximum of one year (e.g., 36 graduate quarter hours in the above listed field may substitute for one year of the required experience). OR Designated as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and experience equivalent to three years of full-time professional accounting or auditing work.

Monthly Salary:

$7,458 – $11,935

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 71953. This position will remain posted from October 8, 2025- October 14, 2025, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.