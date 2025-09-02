Electrical wholesaler FEGA & Schmitt opts for highly automated fulfillment center

TGW Logistics handed over a warehouse automation system to FEGA & Schmitt, which enables shorter lead times and improved customer service levels.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEGA & Schmitt is one of the leading electrical wholesalers in Germany and provides a wide array of products and services for skilled trades, specialist retailers and industry. Part of the Würth Group, the company operates 61 subsidiaries across Germany and generated a revenue of 985 million euros in 2024.

GROWTH AS A DRIVER OF AUTOMATION

The company's strong growth and continuous further development in the areas of warehouse logistics, innovation, and digitalization led FEGA & Schmitt to invest in a highly automated shuttle system, facilitating a demand-based expansion of its high service level for its suppliers and partners in skilled trades, specialist retail and industry. This involved a complete reconfiguration of the material flow—from goods receiving to storage, picking and packing, all the way to dispatch. The result is an efficiency boost thanks to lean processes, short lead times, and an optimized maintenance concept.

THIRD PROJECT WITH THE WÜRTH GROUP

The core element of the solution is a six-aisle shuttle warehouse with 160,000 storage locations. A network of energy-efficient KingDrive conveyors interconnects the individual areas of the fulfillment center. Also part of the project: packing workstations and a shipping sorter, as well as the Warehouse Control System (WCS) to control and check all processes.

"The distribution center for FEGA & Schmitt marks our third collaboration with a Würth Group company," points out Martin Waldenberger, CSO of the Customer Unit Central Europe at TGW Logistics. "Our experts allowed for future expansion steps in the design of the installation, affording our customer maximum flexibility."

LIFETIME SERVICES: SUPPORT DURING LIVE OPERATION

FEGA & Schmitt's trust in the expertise and experience of TGW Logistics extends to live operation as well, in the form of a Lifetime Services on-site package. TGW specialists on site will ensure that the system runs reliably and at optimal performance.

