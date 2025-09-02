VADOC Announces the Expansion of The Virginia Model Now in Effect

Agency News

Agency News September 02, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson today announced that the VADOC’s Virginia Model expansion is now in effect.

In addition to Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the first facility to implement the Virginia Model, Buckingham Correctional Center, Dillwyn Correctional Center, and Cluster S1 at Greensville Correctional Center are now operating under the innovative and effective model. The VADOC announced the expansion on August 1.

The Virginia Model is a first-of-its-kind approach to corrections in the Commonwealth, created to improve safety and security for the VADOC’s corrections team and inmate population by fostering a culture of inmate accountability, personal investment, and community by aligning meaningful benefits and incentives with consistent, effective sanctions. State inmates across Virginia have the power to make choices that can lead to more opportunities under The Virginia Model.

“The expansion of the Virginia Model is an exciting one,” said Director Dotson. “In just a single year, we’ve seen the incredible impact of the Virginia Model at Lawrenceville. Moving forward, I hope to see as many inmates as possible strive to become eligible for the benefits of Virginia Model facilities. This model is, of course, nothing without those who help maintain its implementation and compliance daily. I thank our corrections team for their dedication to ensuring this expansion is a success.”

Learn more about the Virginia Model by watching this short video designed for family members.