Electronic Health Record System (DocHealth) Enhances Healthcare Delivery Across Commo...

September 04, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announces the successful implementation of DOCHealth, a comprehensive Electronic Health Records (EHR) system for state inmates in correctional facilities across the Commonwealth. This milestone represents the culmination of years of dedicated planning and development to modernize healthcare delivery within Virginia's correctional facilities.

The implementation of DOCHealth marks a transformative moment in our commitment to providing quality healthcare to our incarcerated population. The system represents our ongoing efforts to leverage technology in the service of better health outcomes and operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Benefits of the New EHR System

The DOCHealth system delivers numerous advantages for both healthcare providers and patients:

Enhanced Patient Care:

Improved continuity of care through comprehensive medical histories

Real-time access to critical health information

Better coordination between healthcare providers

Enhanced ability to track chronic conditions and treatment compliance

Operational Efficiency:

Streamlined documentation processes

Elimination of paper-based records and associated storage costs

Improved scheduling and resource management

Enhanced reporting capabilities for health outcomes and compliance

Better integration with existing correctional management systems

Quality and Safety Improvements:

Standardized care protocols and documentation

Enhanced clinical decision support tools

Improved tracking of health trends and outcomes

Better emergency response capabilities with immediate access to medical histories

Strengthened infection control and public health monitoring

Collaborative Success Story

The successful implementation of DOCHealth reflects exceptional collaboration between multiple departments and external partners. The Health Service Unit worked closely with the Information Technology Unit and vendor partner NaphCare to ensure seamless integration and optimal system performance.

The partnership between our Health Services, IT professionals, and NaphCare has been instrumental in delivering a system that truly serves our operational needs.

Looking Forward

The DOCHealth implementation represents a significant step forward in VADOC's commitment to providing quality healthcare services. The system positions the department to better serve the health needs of Virginia's incarcerated population while supporting staff efficiency and operational excellence.