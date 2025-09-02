MainSpring Books Joins the Manila International Book Fair 2025

Discover Unforgettable Reads with MainSpring Books at one of Southeast Asia’s biggest literary events.

The Manila International Book Fair is a celebration of stories and readers—we’re honored to be part of this vibrant tradition.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) returns on 10 - 14 September 2025 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, bringing together thousands of readers, authors, and publishers in the Philippines’ biggest literary gathering.

For over 40 years, MIBF has been the nation’s premier book fair, drawing more than 160,000 visitors annually and featuring 200+ exhibitors. This year’s theme, “Get Lit,” highlights the evolving forms of storytelling—from print to digital, audio, and beyond—while celebrating the power of books to inspire and connect communities.

MainSpring Books is proud to participate in MIBF 2025. Guided by the motto “You imagine, we deliver,” MainSpring Books partners with authors at every stage of their publishing journey—from production and launching to branding and submissions. With a focus on creativity, collaboration, and long-term author success, MainSpring Books continues to champion stories that matter.

At this year’s fair, MainSpring Books will showcase a diverse collection at Booth 2-107—ranging from inspiring works on faith and spirituality, heartwarming children’s stories, and thought-provoking poetry, to moving memoirs, educational titles, and even explorations of the paranormal. Each book reflects the creativity and powerful voices that define MainSpring Books’ commitment to unforgettable storytelling.

Featured Titles

1. William K. Dorrance - ENCOUNTERS with GOD

2. Joseph Espinda Jr. - Psalms of Freedom: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Healing

3. Frederick A. Marini - Group Dynamics: How to Effectively Hold a Positive Meeting

4. Tamara Rivera

- Becoming Tamara

- Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears

- Whispers of Broken Trust: The Painful Truth of Child Abuse

5. V. H. Alcantar - (Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination

6. Debra Lee Fader - Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass

7. R. S. Rood - Don't Feed the Ducks: It Makes Them Dependent

8. Alan Trujillo - Unleash This Dog, Lord...

9. Joan Schwartz - Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors

10. Tadia Foster - Meticulous Moments and Placid Places

11. Keith Wayne - The Chronicles of TRIAD: The Shadow Ring

12. Dr. Barbara ten Brink Ph.D. - Putting Guardian Angels to the Test

13. Leatrice D. Williams

- A Different Approach on the Skills of Life

- Educational Protégé Program

- Interactive Entrepreneurship

14. Gabriel Obed David - My Three Sons

15. Charles L Nelson, DO - Ekbasis: A Way of Escape

16. Christine Hutchinson - Heaven-Sent

17. Cheryl Knoll

- Face in the Window

- She Hears the Wind

- Hidden Hills

- TO MY RAM: With Love

Since its beginnings in the early 1980s, the MIBF has grown into a cultural institution, championing literacy, empowering the local publishing industry, and building communities of readers. Today, it remains the largest and longest-running book fair in the country, supported by key organizations such as the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP) and the Philippine Book Association (PBA).

Join us at the Manila International Book Fair 2025 from September 10–14, 2025, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the SMX Convention Center Manila. Discover MainSpring Books’ featured titles at Booth 2-107 and celebrate the joy of reading with us.

MainSpring Books – You imagine, we deliver.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.