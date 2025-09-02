WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 20.5% CAGR | Learning Management System Market Reach USD 81.22 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global learning management system market size was valued at USD 12,793.52 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 81,223.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 219 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/776 Driving FactorsRise in adoption for online learning and online classes to lower down costs and increase in convenience and penetration of smartphones coupled with fast internet connectivity drive the growth of the global learning management systems market. However, high prices of courses and unstable internet connections in remote areas restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in adoption by educational institutes and developments & initiatives toward digitalized education present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe learning management system market is segmented into user type, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. Depending on user type, it is fragmented into academic and enterprises. By deployment model, the market is differentiated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into government & education, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the global learning management system market include Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Paradiso Solutions, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, and Sumtotal Systems, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the learning management systems industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/776 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global learning management systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to the deployment of innovative LMS solutions to cater to various operational and e-learning demands among several user types such as academics and enterprises in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for LMS solutions and the growth in the education sector, which include web-based and distance learning modules.Based on deployment model, the cloud segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global learning management systems market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 22.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in the mobile population and distributed workforce that raises the demand for e-learning or online training in the academic and corporate sectors. The research also analyzes the on-premise segment.Based on industry vertical, the government & education segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global LMS market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to focus of governments on low-cost and high-quality education systems. However, the retail segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the need to train and educate staff with features and technicality of every newly launched product to offer better customer orientation than before.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (219 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/learning-management-systems-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The trend of online education grew during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. This led to adoption of increased adoption of learning management systems by educational institutes and training centers.● Universities and educational institutes began providing options of distance learning and online classes post-pandemic. This raised the demand for effective learning management systems to enable digitized learning.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.