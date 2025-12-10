Wine Production Machinery Market Statistics 2027: Strategic Analysis of Trends, Growth & Segmentation | 4.2% CAGR

Wine Production Machinery Market

Increase in number of wineries, considerable replacement rate in the developed markets, and surge in wine consumption worldwide drive the growth of the market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Wine Production Machinery Market by Type (Tanks & Fermenters, Crushing & Pressing Equipment, Temperature Control Equipment, Filtration Equipment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global wine production machinery industry garnered $2.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in number of wineries, considerable replacement rate in the developed markets, and surge in wine consumption worldwide drive the growth of the global wine production machinery market. However, high capital investment and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in wine production processes create new opportunities in the coming years.The global wine production machinery market is expected to witness significant growth due to rise in number of wineries and adoption of robotics and automation in wine making. Moreover, rise in trend of consumption of wine is anticipated to boost the overall revenue of the industry.Wine production machinery is classified into four major categories tanks & fermenters, crushing & pressing equipment, temperature control equipment, filtration equipment. Wine is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks preferred by consumers due to its aroma, taste, quality, and reasonable pricing. Furthermore, global developments, triggered by megatrends such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rapidly aging population indirectly creates demand for wine production machinery in the U.S., which, in turn, supports the growth of number of wineries across the region.The major players in the wine production machinery market are investing in R&D to enhance the quality of wine and gain competitive advantage over other players in the market. However, large capital requirement and high cost of the machinery hamper the growth of the market. Due to growing consumption of wine, producers are expanding their product portfolio to meet local taste and adjusting their packaging designs to appeal to the local market. This, in turn, provides opportunities for the market growth.The wine production machinery market is segmented on the basis of type. The temperature control equipment segment held a major demand in the wine making process, accounting for around 38.75% of the global share in the market, in 2019. This equipment is usually used to control the heating/cooling of equipment used in the wine making industry, as it enhances product quality while allowing automation and need for less employees to monitor and control the equipment. Moreover, surge in demand for temperature control equipment is likely to grow in the wine industry as the process requires maintenance of optimum temperature, which in turn, provides wine production machinery market opportunity for the players.Based on region, North America is estimated to continue the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in number of winery plants in the U.S. for past decade and rise in wine consumption by millennial population. However, Europe contributed to more than three-fifths of the global wine production machinery market size in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand from export markets and rise in investments by wine manufacturers in machinery for improving production. The research also analyzes the regions including Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Market players grabbing largest pieGW KENTAgrovinDella Toffola PacificLove Brewing Ltd.Northern BrewerAdamark AirknifePaul Mueller CompanyVitikit LimitedTanium MachineryVeCriveller GroupRelated Reports:Fishery Machinery Manufacturing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fishery-machinery-manufacturing-market Food Processing Machinery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-processing-machinery-market Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soft-serve-ice-cream-machines-market-A31660

