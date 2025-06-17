Paramount Commerce Introduces In-Game Payments to Boost Player Engagement

Paramount Launches In-Game Payments

TORONTO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Commerce, a leader in pay-by-bank solutions for high-growth industries, is unveiling three innovative in-game payment experiences for iGaming and sports betting. Designed to keep players immersed and transactions frictionless, these new features will be showcased at the upcoming Canadian Gaming Summit.Building on the company’s commitment to delivering user-centric, high-conversion payment flows, Paramount Commerce has introduced:1. In-Game "Add Funds" ButtonPlayers can now seamlessly top up their account balances without going to the cashier. A strategically placed “Add Funds” button within the gaming interface uses Paramount’s Pre-Select API, enabling fast, intuitive deposits that keep gameplay uninterrupted.2. Top-Up Prompts During Live GamesIn high-intensity, live casino and sports betting experiences where timing is everything, Paramount’s new Pre-Select API can be used in real-time prompts triggered at key gameplay moments. For example, when the next betting round is moments away, a prompt appears so the player can top up without going to the cashier. This time-sensitive interaction creates a smoother path to participation while preserving the excitement of live play and live sports.3. QR Code PaymentsPlayers can now quickly scan a QR Code for an easy way to pay on desktop, taking advantage of biometric authentication through their bank’s app. QR Code Payments offer a true in-game experience as the player never leaves the desktop game environment.Taking advantage of these new features, merchants can expect an increase per user in: average game rounds, average deposits, average session length, and more.“These features are all about making the payment experience seamless,” said Dave Roe, Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Commerce. “Whether players are topping up proactively, reacting to a prompt during a live game, or scanning a QR Code, we’re removing barriers and letting them stay in the action.”These new additions to Paramount’s payment suite are designed to be flexible and customizable, giving merchants more ways to drive engagement, increase conversion, and deliver a premium player experience.Paramount Commerce will debut the live casino prototype featuring these enhancements at the Canadian Gaming Summit. For more information or to schedule a demo at the Canadian Gaming Summit, visit paramountcommerce.com/contact About Paramount CommerceParamount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada’s leading pay by bank partner. Our patented technology is trusted by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. With features like one-click payments, robust risk management, seamless integration, and over 20 years of experience, Paramount Commerce creates exceptional experiences for merchants and consumers alike. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com For more information: media@paramountcommerce.com

