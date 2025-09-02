Governor signs emergency order for Mora County flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued two emergency orders on Friday to make $1.5 million in state funding available state agencies responding to the flooding in Mora County.

Following heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27, flood-related damages have been assessed and reported on both public and private property. Mora County officials have requested assistance with repairs to county roads, swift water rescue teams, and sandbags.

Executive Orders 2025-361 and 2025-362 directs the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration to allocate $750,000 to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) and $750,000 to the Department of Military Affairs to coordinate resources to fill the requests from county and local officials.

Residents who have a claim with the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Claim’s Office should contact their Claim’s Office Navigator or call the Helpline at 505-995-7133 if they have new damages from the most recent flooding.

Updates will be posted to DHSEM’s Facebook page as they become available.