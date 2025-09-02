Local Businesses Anchor TEDxSt Pete Women as Proud Partners in St. Petersburg’s ‘Golden Age of Greatness’

These partners are building a movement that is grounded in local pride, resilience, and the collective pursuit of health, wealth, and happiness for everyone in St. Pete,” — Montrella Cowan, Curator and Organizer of TEDxSt Pete Women

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxSt Pete Women proudly announces the partners making this year’s thematic live event “The Golden Age of Greatness: Flourishing in Health, Wealth, and Happiness” possible, with a special emphasis on deeply rooted local businesses and organizations whose dedication to St. Petersburg embodies the spirit of community. This historic gathering, marked on September 11th 2025, is the first ever TEDx St. Pete Women event, positioning the city as a new hub for progressive ideas and solutions.Local Champions at the Heart of the EventThese homegrown partners ground TEDxSt Pete Women in authenticity, ensuring the event reflects the values and aspirations of the city, forging an inclusive community by bringing diverse voices together for the first time under the TEDx banner including:AimWell FinancialCathy BurkertRare Body PilatesBlossom Family ChiropracticAmeenahs CateringThe Confidence ClinicInVigorateIVCeltic Family Sea SaltSupportive Equity Connections of Tampa BayYour Business BlueprintWaterfront RemodelingThe DJ Team eXp RealtyDr. Valerie SteeleWORC4HOPE“These partners are building a movement that is grounded in local pride, resilience, and the collective pursuit of health, wealth, and happiness for everyone in St. Pete,” said Montrella Cowan , Curator and Organizer of TEDxSt Pete Women.Alongside local champions, TEDxSt Pete Women is supported by additional visionary partners who believe in the transformative power of ideas:Harbaugh FoundationAmy Allmand PhotographyPearl ConsultingMaster Your Punting and Kicking™ with Craig HentrichKingdom Vision BoardArtistic IllusionAffinity Health AffairsThe alignment of these partners reflects the event’s core purpose: to move beyond inspiration and into actionable change. By prioritizing diverse, community-driven support, TEDxSt Pete Women highlights that flourishing in health, wealth, and happiness is not an individual endeavor, but a collective pursuit.Event Details:Date: September 11, 2025Location: The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, FL Theme: The Golden Age of Greatness: Flourishing in Health, Wealth, and HappinessBeyond inspiring talks, the event offers carefully designed networking opportunities for true collaboration, ensuring an active, life-changing experience rather than passive observation.About TEDxSt Pete WomenTEDxSt Pete Women is an independently organized TEDx event licensed by TED, dedicated to presenting ideas that spark transformation here in St. Petersburg. It brings together local and global voices in pursuit of a more vibrant, inclusive, and flourishing community.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized eventsthat bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talksvideo and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local,self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TEDevent. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, butindividual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.