Local Businesses Anchor TEDxSt Pete Women as Proud Partners in St. Petersburg’s ‘Golden Age of Greatness’
Local Champions at the Heart of the Event
These homegrown partners ground TEDxSt Pete Women in authenticity, ensuring the event reflects the values and aspirations of the city, forging an inclusive community by bringing diverse voices together for the first time under the TEDx banner including:
AimWell Financial
Cathy Burkert
Rare Body Pilates
Blossom Family Chiropractic
Ameenahs Catering
The Confidence Clinic
InVigorateIV
Celtic Family Sea Salt
Supportive Equity Connections of Tampa Bay
Your Business Blueprint
Waterfront Remodeling
The DJ Team eXp Realty
Dr. Valerie Steele
WORC4HOPE
“These partners are building a movement that is grounded in local pride, resilience, and the collective pursuit of health, wealth, and happiness for everyone in St. Pete,” said Montrella Cowan, Curator and Organizer of TEDxSt Pete Women.
Alongside local champions, TEDxSt Pete Women is supported by additional visionary partners who believe in the transformative power of ideas:
Harbaugh Foundation
Amy Allmand Photography
Pearl Consulting
Master Your Punting and Kicking™ with Craig Hentrich
Kingdom Vision Board
Artistic Illusion
Affinity Health Affairs
The alignment of these partners reflects the event’s core purpose: to move beyond inspiration and into actionable change. By prioritizing diverse, community-driven support, TEDxSt Pete Women highlights that flourishing in health, wealth, and happiness is not an individual endeavor, but a collective pursuit.
Event Details:
Date: September 11, 2025
Location: The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, FL
Theme: The Golden Age of Greatness: Flourishing in Health, Wealth, and Happiness
Beyond inspiring talks, the event offers carefully designed networking opportunities for true collaboration, ensuring an active, life-changing experience rather than passive observation.
About TEDxSt Pete Women
TEDxSt Pete Women is an independently organized TEDx event licensed by TED, dedicated to presenting ideas that spark transformation here in St. Petersburg. It brings together local and global voices in pursuit of a more vibrant, inclusive, and flourishing community.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events
that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks
video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local,
self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED
event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but
individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.
Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.
Montrella Cowan
Montrella Cowan
+1 202-421-3617
contact@montrellacowan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.