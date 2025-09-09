TEDxSt Pete Women Announces Speaker Lineup of Industry-Transforming Revolutionaries

Myeshia Jefferson Sandra "Sandy" Bean Angela Vassallo

A Blueprint for a New Golden Age: Seven Powerhouse Women Share Actionable Roadmaps for Success.

Each of these speakers has revolutionized their respective industries and will provide attendees with a powerful roadmap for flourishing in their own lives, relationships and careers.” — Montrella Cowan, Curator and Organizer of TEDxSt Pete Women

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxSt PeteWomen is proud to announce its highly anticipated speaker lineup for the upcoming event on September 11 at the Museum of Fine Arts. Featuring a powerful collective of women who have turned personal struggles into systems that have transformed entire industries, the event promises to be a day of actionable insights and profound inspiration.The event will showcase seven dynamic speakers who embody resilience, innovation, and leadership. The lineup includes:Dr. Forbes Riley, the “Queen of Pitch,” who has generated over $2.5 billion in sales. She’s mastered the art of communication and connection.Sister Nayyirah Muhammad, a St. Pete native who focuses on leadership development. Sister Muhammad is a spiritual advisor, transformational life coach, speaker, and international bestselling author.Sandy Bean, founder of St. Pete Girl Boss, who built a thriving community of over 9,000 women entrepreneurs in the Tampa Bay area. She’s an educator, writer, visibility strategist, and former teacher with advanced degrees in creative writing and curriculum instruction.Makenna Riley, a Gen Z entrepreneur who scaled a 7-figure company by age 17, based in St. Pete.Angela Vassallo, an Australian entrepreneur, speaker, and bestselling author (The Second Wives’ Guide) who built and sold a 7-figure hospitality brand from scratch and now leads The Resourceful Leader™. She speaks globally on resilience, resourceful leadership, and reframing midlife transitions, and hosts the podcast Harmony in the Hustle.Myeshia Jefferson, a seasoned brand strategist and serial entrepreneur with over 17 years in the beauty and wellness industry. She’s the founder of Beauty Makes Cents LLC, co-owner of a 5-star nail salon, and a best-selling author.Tonya Stout, the “Soundbite Queen,” known for her proprietary "Hit Message" Framework. She is co-founder of Conquerpreneur™ and host of The Conquer Club Podcast."I set out to find women who truly did the work and walked the talk, building something real that produced undeniable results," said Montrella Cowan , TEDx Organizer for TEDxSt Pete Women . “Each of these speakers has revolutionized their respective industries and will provide attendees with a powerful roadmap for flourishing in their own lives, relationships and careers."The TEDxSt Pete Women event is designed to be more than just a series of talks; it's an opportunity for attendees to gain immediate, practical strategies from women who have achieved success while staying true to their values. It is a call to action for the audience to stop being spectators and start creating the future they deserve.The event will be held on September 11 at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. Tickets are available for $150 and can be purchased online at https://tedxstpetewomen.com/ About TEDx St Pete Women:TEDxSt Pete Women is an independently organized TEDx event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and community builders to share ideas worth spreading.Event Details:Date: September 11, 2025 from 4pm to 9pm ESTLocation: The Museum of Fine ArtsTheme: The Golden Age of Greatness: Flourishing in Health, Wealth, and HappinessAbout Montrella Cowan, The TEDxSt Pete Women Organizer:Montrella Cowan is a visionary, business strategist, and passionate advocate for impactful ideas, dedicated to empowering voices to reach global stages. As the esteemed Curator and Organizer of TEDx St Pete Women, Montrella's unique genius lies in identifying transformative messages and meticulously crafting platforms for them to shine.Her passion extends beyond the stage; it's about giving individuals the courage and clarity to elevate their truths, transforming personal insights into universal inspiration. Montrella believes fiercely in the power of a single idea to spark movements, and through TEDxSt Pete Women, she meticulously cultivates an environment where diverse perspectives converge, creating an unforgettable tapestry of innovation and thought leadership. About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.) Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

