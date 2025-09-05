Gaza’s Children Continue to Suffer from Starvation - LIFE For Relief and Development (LIFE) Calls for Urgent Action

LIFE For Relief and Development Calls for Urgent Global Action as Gaza’s Children Continue to Suffer from Starvation, Providing Emergency Aid to Thousands

SOUTHFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is raising awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for increased aid deliveries to meet the growing needs of civilians. According to the United Nations, famine has been officially declared in Gaza City and surrounding areas. Current estimates indicate that more than 500,000 people are facing severe food insecurity, including approximately 132,000 children under the age of five at risk of acute malnutrition.

Since October 2023, reports indicate that over 61,000 people have lost their lives, approximately 153,000 have been injured, and around 11,000 remain unaccounted for. Nearly half a million individuals are currently classified under the UN’s highest level of food insecurity, requiring immediate large-scale humanitarian intervention.

In March 2025, a complete blockade restricted the entry of food, medicine, and essential supplies into Gaza. Following this, child malnutrition rates increased significantly — with a reported 400% rise since March. Within two weeks, 227 deaths due to starvation were documented. At UNRWA facilities, 1 in 10 children are currently malnourished, and in May 2025 alone, more than 2,700 children under five were diagnosed with acute malnutrition.

Humanitarian access remains limited. While some restrictions were partially eased earlier this year, the volume of aid entering Gaza is insufficient compared to the scale of need. According to humanitarian agencies, only 14% of the required aid has entered Gaza in recent weeks. Several countries have resorted to airdropping supplies due to limited ground access.

LIFE recently coordinated a humanitarian convoy into Gaza, delivering essentials and other aid to affected areas, including North Gaza, Gaza City, the Middle Area, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The distribution focused on displacement centers, UN shelters, and vulnerable host communities. However, due to access constraints and high demand, available aid could not fully address the existing shortages.

“Our teams continue to work with international and local partners to deliver essential assistance where access is possible. However, the current volume of aid is not sufficient to meet the needs on the ground,” said Dr. Hany Saqr.

The security situation presents further challenges for aid delivery. Reports indicate that civilian police operations have been disrupted, creating difficulties in tracking supplies and ensuring orderly distribution.

Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization providing assistance to individuals and families regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. LIFE is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

For more information or to support LIFE's humanitarian efforts, please visit: https://www.lifeusa.org.

About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $623.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 60 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE's mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

