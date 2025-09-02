Welcoming Merritt Baer as Chief Security Officer at Enkrypt AI

Merritt Baer - Chief Security Officer, Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Merritt Baer as Chief Security Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to share that Merritt Baer has joined Enkrypt AI as our Chief Security Officer. At Enkrypt AI, everything we build is guided by one simple idea: AI should be safe, secure, and trusted. Merritt’s leadership will help us strengthen that commitment.

Merritt is a seasoned security executive who has built her career protecting systems at scale, including over five years in the Office of the CISO at Amazon Web Services, where she served as Deputy CISO, helping to secure AWS’s global infrastructure. She has also worked on security in all three branches of the U.S. government. Her perspectives on technology, regulation, and risk have been featured in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, VentureBeat, TechCrunch, SC Media, and Lawfare.

Over the past year, I have had the privilege of working closely with Merritt as Senior Advisor to Enkrypt AI, and she has been incredible to collaborate with. Those who know her understand that her expertise is matched by candor, humor, and a willingness to ask the hard questions. We are now excited and proud to welcome her on board full-time.

**Here’s more from Merritt on why she chose to join EnkryptAI:**

*AI is the most pressing issue in both innovation and security today. As an enterprise CISO, I’ve seen firsthand how practical concerns around governance, safety, and implementation often lag behind the rapid pace of adoption. Organizations are eager to move forward, but the frameworks and controls to do so responsibly are still taking shape. That’s why I’m joining EnkryptAI. The company is built by a team of math PhDs with an engineering- and research-first mindset, not a one-size-fits-all product approach.*

*Their work is grounded in imagination, but also in real-world relevance. For example, many enterprises have stood up AI committees or announced AI governance frameworks, but then face the question: now what? EnkryptAI bridges that gap by taking a natural language policy and mapping it into enforceable controls, whether that means ensuring a customer-facing chatbot doesn’t provide legal advice, or preventing employees from inadvertently exposing proprietary information in generative AI tools.*

*Throughout my career, whether working for the U.S. government or at AWS, I’ve focused on the landscape-level impact I can have in security. With AI, that impact spans model security, the safety of use cases, and the outcomes those systems produce. My goal at EnkryptAI is to make security systemic, something built into the infrastructure of enterprises, institutions, and the systems people rely on every day. That’s the opportunity I see at EnkryptAI: to make security an inheritance, not a luxury, and to help enterprises adopt AI responsibly, at scale.*

”With Merritt’s leadership, Enkrypt AI is strengthening its commitment to helping enterprises adopt AI with the security behaviors and resilience to earn trust, and operationalize it."

— Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Enkrypt AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.