Ludo.ai unveils Sprite Generator: from prompt to playable 2D animation in minutes

Ludo.ai logo A screenshot from the Ludo.ai Sprite Generator A 16-frame animated sprite sheet

Rapidly build animated sprites with sound effects, edit it in the integrated image editor, and then export to your game engine.

... The new Ludo.ai Sprite Generator makes it possible for creators, developers and studios to get their games playable faster than ever. Ludo empowers developers and democratizes game creation...” — Jorge Gomes, CTO at Ludo.ai

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ludo.ai , the world’s only fully comprehensive videogames design and production platform, has today announced the availability of Sprite Generator , a fast new way for teams to turn text prompts — or existing 2D art — into animated, engine-ready sprites. Sprite Generator has been designed for real production workflows, delivering downloadable sprite sheets that can be dropped straight into platforms including Unity, Godot, or GameMaker, compressing the 2D pipeline from idea to implementation.Built for developers who prototype daily and ship often, Sprite Generator allows rapid creation of wonderful animated sprites for inclusion in your latest title with customizable frames and sizes. Sprites can be manipulated with the integrated editor, and sound effects automatically generated to deliver the full package.Sprite Generator features:• Text-to-Sprite - Generate unique static sprites simply by describing what you want to create• AI-Powered Animation - Animate any sprite asset with simple text prompts describing a pose movement, or attack animation, for example. This can be an uploaded asset of one you’ve generated.• Integrated Image Editor - Refine your static sprites with powerful editing tools before animating them• Sprite Sheet Export - Download your animations as a perfectly formatted sprite sheet in PNG format with customizable frame counts and sizes• Audio Generation - Instantly create and attach sound effects to your animations to complete the experience• Multiple Export Formats - Download your creations as sprite sheets, or transparent GIFsJorge Gomes, CTO of Ludo said: “2D games are more popular than ever, especially indie games, and the new Ludo.ai Sprite Generator makes it possible for creators, developers and studios to get their games playable faster than ever. Ludo empowers developers and democratizes game creation and gives indie developers access to powerful asset creation tools.”Sprite Generator is the latest Ludo.ai tool, recognized as the go-to platform to research, ideation and design video games. It joins the highly successful toolset which includes the Game Concept Tool, Image Generator, Playable Generator and recently added 3D Generator.To try Ludo today, visit https://ludo.ai About LudoLudo (Latin for I play) is the product of a global team of AI PhD’s and engineers. Dedicated to the videogames industry the platform is the world’s first AI game design and production hub. By starting with the essential GDD (the game design document), and utilising a huge range of AI-powered research and design tools, any developer or creator can design and produce original hit games. They can even assess the chance of success with Ludo’s innovative ‘Ludo Score’. Sophisticated data resources help users identify trends and take inspiration from the top charting games while Ludo takes the user on a journey of ideation and creation to the point where it even helps with scripts, game art and asset generation in video and 3D. Ludo also integrates with app stores to analyze their charts and streamlines the game design process with features such as its automated game design document creation. Learn more by visiting https://ludo.ai

