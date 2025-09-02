FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERS PRESENT MUSIC AT THE MANSION ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2025 WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM THE MOONLIGHTERS BAND

Music At The Mansion Poster Art 9-20-2025

Music at the Mansion starts with dinner at 6pm with announcements and rising singer/songwriter Neah McMeen opening the show at about 7pm.

We're thrilled to welcome back The Moonlighters for a wonderful night of big band music.” — Jeff Syracuse, Friends of Two Rivers President-elect

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer fades into the rustic fall, The Friends of Two Rivers are proud to present Music at the Mansion with live music from The Moonlighters Big Band with support from rising songstress Neah McMeen. Music at the Mansion takes place from 6-9:30 pm at the Two Rivers Mansion located at 3130 McGavock Pike Nashville, TN 37214. Tickets to Music at the Mansion cost $10 per person or $30 max per car. Tickets for Friends of Two Rivers members are $5 per person or $20 max per car. Click here to purchase tickets and or join/renew as a Friends of Two Rivers member."We're thrilled to welcome back The Moonlighters for a wonderful night of big band music,” says Jeff Syracuse, Friends of Two Rivers President-Elect. “They have been a favorite of visitors for years and their music played from the back veranda of Two Rivers Mansion provides a beautiful backdrop. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready for a memorable evening at the mansion."Food trucks for Music at the Mansion will be provided by J&D Smokers and Uncle Bud’s Catfish Chicken & Such. Food will be available starting at 6pm with announcements and music to follow at about 7pm.Music at the Mansion has been a regular popular event, sometimes as a summer series of concerts, where audiences get to experience a unique evening of music and food at one of Nashville’s most-iconic properties. 2026 promises to see a return of Music at the Mansion as a series.You can get your tickets for Music at the Mansion by clicking here ABOUT TWO RIVERS MANSION:The historic mansion, located next to the original 1802 Federal Style brick home on the property, was originally completed in 1859 by David McGavock after an 8-year build, was inhabited by the McGavock family for three generations until 1965 and purchased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville in 1966. Two Rivers Mansion is one of the earliest and best preserved of the early Italianate houses in Middle Tennessee, was part of an 1100-acre plantation located on fertile, rolling land between the Stones and Cumberland Rivers. The Junction of the two rivers suggested the name given to the place by an early owner, William Harding.ABOUT FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERS:Friends of Two Rivers was established in 2010 to protect, preserve, restore, and promote the historic Two Rivers Mansion in partnership with the Metro Parks Department and the Metro Historical Commission. The organization was officially incorporated on August 20, 2010, and received 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status later that year. Since then, its mission has expanded to include the historic Stone Hall site, located on the scenic bluffs of the Stones River. Today, Friends of Two Rivers is dedicated to honoring and sharing Nashville’s rich past by preserving these treasured landmarks through community engagement, fundraising, and educational initiatives.

