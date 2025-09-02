Hiker Assisted at Miller State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-271-3361

September 2, 2025

Peterborough, NH – On August 31, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch about a sick hiker on the Wapack Trail at Miller State Park. The victim, Chrystel Pit, 48, of Concord, MA, was hiking with her husband when she became ill and could not go any further. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Peterborough Fire Department, Jaffrey Fire Department, Temple Fire Department, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer all responded.

Once on scene, it was determined that Pit was located a short 100 yards from the Auto Road but due to the rocky/steep terrain, additional personnel were requested. After being evaluated and given fluids by Peterborough medical personnel, Pit was able to walk back down the trail to the Auto Road under her own power with assistance.

Pit was ultimately transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by Peterborough Ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.