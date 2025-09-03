EPC to Showcase Cutting-Edge GaN Power Solutions at PCIM Asia

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC , the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride ( GaN )-based power solutions, is pleased to confirm its participation at PCIM Asia 2025 in Shanghai, China, taking place September 24–26. Visitors are invited to visit EPC at Hall N5, Stand E12, where they can explore the industry’s most comprehensive GaN portfolio and engage with the company’s technical expertsExplore the Future with GaNAt the EPC booth, attendees will experience firsthand how GaN technology is enabling dramatic advances across today’s fastest-growing applications:• AI Servers and Data Centers – With the explosive demand for AI workloads, power density and efficiency are critical. EPC’s GaN FETs and ICs deliver superior 48 V DC-DC conversion, achieving higher efficiency and smaller footprints than silicon MOSFET solutions.• Humanoid Robotics – From ankle joints to wrist and elbows, humanoid robots require compact, lightweight, and efficient motor drives. EPC’s GaN technology provides high-frequency switching, reducing size and weight while improving thermal performance and control precision.• Drones and UAVs – Weight and efficiency are the limiting factors in flight time. By replacing silicon with GaN in motor drives, drones and UAVs gain extended range,Visit EPC at PCIM Asia 2025:• Schedule a Meeting: EPC’s technical experts, including CEO Dr. Alex Lidow, will be on-site to discuss how GaN is driving innovation across multiple industries. To schedule a meeting during PCIM contact info@epc-co.com• Exhibition Booth Hall N5, Stand E12: Visit EPC’s booth to explore our comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions and applications.• Exhibitor Presentation: EPC CEO and co‑founder Alex Lidow will present The Future of GaN on the PCIM Asia exhibitor stage“PCIM Asia allows EPC to share how GaN technology is enabling smaller, faster, more efficient solutions for AI servers, robotics, drones, and other high-growth applications,” said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC.

