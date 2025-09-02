Review School Policy Ahead of First Day

With the first day of school coming up this week, Governor Hochul is once again reminding New York parents to visit ny.gov/phonefree to review the distraction-free learning policy for their child’s school district or charter school. As part of New York State law, K-12 public schools, charter schools and BOCES are now implementing bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices. The ny.gov/phonefree webpage enables parents and students to look up the distraction-free policies published by approximately 1,080 public school districts, charter schools and BOCES.

“Our kids succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling — and that’s why New York schools are ready for bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage parents to review the distraction-free policy for their child’s school district to help prepare for this important transition, which I know will deliver incredible results for students, teachers and families.”

The Distraction-Free Schools law signed by Governor Hochul requires bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in K-12 school districts statewide, starting with the 2025-26 school year.

Governor Hochul’s policy creates a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York including:

Prohibiting unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allowing schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Securing $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requiring schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requiring teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Preventing inequitable discipline

Governor Hochul’s policy allows authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Governor Hochul pursued this initiative after engaging in a statewide listening tour with teachers, parents and students. Her report, “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools” underscores the following: