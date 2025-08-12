Former State's Attorney Michael J. Brennan Brings Prosecutor's Edge to Chicago Personal Injury Victims

Michael J. Brennan has been a practicing attorney since 1985.

The firm’s founder offers an insider’s perspective on fighting for those injured in accidents.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael J. Brennan built his legal career in the fast-paced, high-stakes environment of criminal courts. As a State’s Attorney, he prosecuted cases that demanded sharp attention to detail, strategic thinking, and the ability to persuade juries in complex matters.“As a prosecutor, my job was to build a case so strong it was undeniable in court. I now apply that same discipline and aggressive strategy to fight for injury victims. We prepare every case to win at trial, which gives our clients the ultimate advantage when seeking the justice and compensation they deserve,” Brennan says.This philosophy has become the foundation of his work at MJB Law , the Chicago-based personal injury firm he founded after years in public service. Brennan’s prosecutorial background means he approaches each civil case with the mindset of a trial attorney. Every matter, whether it involves a car accident , a slip and fall, or nursing home abuse, is built from the ground up as though it will be argued before a jury.From Criminal Prosecution to Civil LitigationBrennan’s years in the State’s Attorney’s Office gave him more than just trial skills. They also honed his investigative instincts. In criminal cases, gathering and analyzing evidence often proved decisive. He brings that same focus to civil litigation, whether reviewing accident reconstruction reports, poring over maintenance records, or interviewing witnesses before memories fade.Car accident cases, for example, often hinge on technical details beyond eyewitness accounts. Brennan’s team may use traffic camera footage, vehicle data, and expert testimony to establish liability. Slip and fall cases are handled with equal care and attention, documenting hazardous conditions and consulting safety experts to strengthen claims. In nursing home neglect cases, his investigative work mirrors the precision of a criminal inquiry, uncovering patterns of neglect and holding facilities accountable.A Reputation for PreparationColleagues and opposing counsel alike note Brennan’s trial readiness. In personal injury litigation, this reputation can influence negotiations, as insurance companies are more likely to make serious offers when they know a lawyer is prepared to go to court.While many personal injury lawyers focus on quick settlements, Brennan’s method is rooted in the belief that strong preparation creates leverage. His cases are developed from day one with the assumption that they may ultimately be tried before a judge or jury.Service Beyond the CourtroomBrennan’s career reflects a consistent dedication to the law and to serving individuals facing difficult circumstances. From prosecuting crimes to representing injury victims, he has worked to protect people at moments when the stakes are highest.About MJB LawMJB Law is a Chicago-based personal injury firm founded by Michael J. Brennan. The firm represents clients in car accidents, slip and fall cases, nursing home abuse, and other serious injury matters. With an emphasis on trial readiness and detailed case preparation, MJB Law works to position each client’s claim for the strongest possible resolution.

