Marking 250 Years of American History ColoringBook.com debuts line of Commemorative Educational Products

On July 4, 2026, the United States will observe its 250th anniversary of independence, a milestone in an unparalleled political journey in human history.

We offer custom-designed books to commemorate the 250th Anniversary, including print-on-demand (POD) services that integrate your design, product creation, print, and shipping directly to you.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking 250 Years of American History, ColoringBook.com debuts a line of commemorative educational products for youth and adults.On July 4, 2026, the United States will observe its 250th anniversary of independence. Wayne Bell, publisher at Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc ., based in St. Louis, MO, announced today, "We have begun debuting our new America's 250th Anniversary products, beginning with the educational classroom poster of American Presidents . The new line includes posters, greeting cards, story books, coloring books, notebooks, placemats, and other paper-related products; some will include music via QR codes."President Trump described America's Anniversary milestone as the commencement of an unparalleled political journey in human history, initiated by the signing of a founding document. Under the current administration, federal, state, and local governments, private enterprises, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and citizens nationwide are encouraged to participate in this significant event. The White House website invites all Americans to deepen their appreciation of national history, explore the country’s landscapes, and foster an innovative and adventurous spirit for the future.To commemorate the events leading up to July 4, 2026, ColoringBook.com and Really Big Coloring Bookswill be debuting over a dozen new products and will be manufacturing products for vendors in celebration of the 250th anniversary. Bell stated he invites schools, educators, teachers, students, businesses, organizations, and anyone with a publishing idea to contact the company for information on publishing.The White House introduced “The Story of America,” an original video series highlighting key moments in the country's development. Early Americans demonstrated resilience and a pursuit of freedom from religious and social constraints. Despite facing challenges, they cultivated self-reliance and opposed increasing British authority and taxation.The Department of State acknowledges the era preceding the Declaration of Independence as a critical period in the evolution of American diplomacy. Benjamin Franklin, recognized as the nation’s first diplomat, maintained communications with allies in Britain and secured military support from France and Spain, transforming the colonists’ demand for liberty into an international endeavor. Explore the narratives of America’s path to independence and its 250 years of history."Customer Satisfaction is our Guarantee at ColoringBook.com. We offer custom-designed books to commemorate the 250th Anniversary, including print-on-demand (POD) services that integrate your design, product creation, print, and shipping directly to you. AI designs are welcome. A property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., offering 100% US-Made Coloring Books, Custom Books, Notebooks, Cards, Books, and other paper products. A contractor of the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) for city, county, state, and federal offices," ended Bell.

