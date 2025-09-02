CyFlare Achieves CMMC Certification for mEDR and mXDR Service Delivery

CyFlare Achieves Perfect Score in CMMC Audit, Becoming One of the First 250 Certified Organizations Globally

WEST SENECA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyFlare, a Top 20 Global Managed Service Provider (MSP), today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), officially passing its third-party audit with a perfect score of 100/100, well above the 80/100 passing threshold.With only about 250 organizations certified globally and an estimated 80,000 still in the backlog awaiting audit, CyFlare now stands among the earliest and most exclusive groups to achieve this milestone. By attaining certification, CyFlare has validated that its Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (mEDR) and Managed Extended Detection & Response (mXDR) services meet the most rigorous security and compliance requirements set by the U.S. Department of Defense.Setting the Standard for Security"As with all things CyFlare, we saw this coming early, committed and delivered to be leading edge and help DoD-related customers stay and earn more business. We have visited many of the related organizations, which are mostly small and family-owned. We take it personally, committed and doubled down on CMMC," said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare. "CMMC sets a high bar and is modernized compared to most industry standards. We insist on practicing the highest quality standards for cyber protection and carrying that forward to all organizations globally."The CMMC audit process is widely recognized as complex and demanding, which makes CyFlare's perfect score a rare achievement.What It Means for PartnersFor channel partners, distributors, and MSPs, this certification provides a clear competitive edge. By aligning with CyFlare, partners can:• Win new business with customers that require or prioritize CMMC compliance.• Expand into regulated industries such as defense, manufacturing, and healthcare without the burden of achieving certification themselves.• Accelerate time-to-market with ready-to-deliver, certified cybersecurity services."Partners can now tell their customers their MSSP is one of the first 250 certified worldwide since the first CMMC assessments began on January 31, 2025, with a perfect score," said Akash Desai, Co-CEO of CyFlare. "That distinction opens doors in regulated industries and proves CyFlare leads where others follow. As tens of thousands of organizations wait in line for certification, our partners already have the advantage."What It Means for CustomersFor customers, the certification provides peace of mind and proof of compliance. Organizations working with CyFlare gain:• Regulatory alignment with mapped control coverage tied to CMMC Level 2.• Confidence that their SOC partner meets strict government standards.• Enhanced protection validated through one of the most rigorous security assessments available."For our customers, peace of mind is everything," said Eric Dowsland, Chief Customer Officer at CyFlare. "This certification means they can move forward with confidence, knowing their defenses are backed by a partner held to the highest possible standard."Why CyFlare Stands Out Open, API-centric platform with 400+ integrations• 100% freedom of tool choice — connect to the tools you use today or tomorrow• Industry-leading 98% true positive rate in threat detection• 98% automated remediation for faster threat neutralization• Comprehensive services including Managed XDR , Managed EDR, Vulnerability Scanning, and Cybersecurity Services (Incident Response, Pen Testing, Advisory)

