CyFlare Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

CyFlare and TD SYNNEX Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Businesses

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyFlare today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This powerful partnership will not only allow TD SYNNEX's extensive distribution network to access CyFlare's cutting-edge cybersecurity SOC services and expertise but also deliver a complete, turn-key cybersecurity strategy, empowering businesses to proactively defend against evolving threats."CyFlare was founded to empower Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with its proprietary Converged Security Platform, offering a vendor-agnostic approach and affordable pricing for organizations worldwide. Our partnership with TD SYNNEX allows its extensive partner base to integrate with our solutions or choose from a variety of turnkey cybersecurity services, ensuring access to a top-rated Security Operations Center," says Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.In the face of escalating cyber threats, CyFlare's proactive approach to cybersecurity offers businesses a decisive advantage. CyFlare's solutions boast a 97% true positive rate and 98% automated remediation, drastically reducing the burden on IT teams and minimizing the impact of threats. This allows businesses to focus on their core operations, confident in their security posture. CyFlare's Converged Security Platform seamlessly integrates a comprehensive suite of services—including managed XDR , EDR, threat detection and response, vulnerability management, and incident response—while ensuring compatibility with existing technology investments, eliminating the need for costly replacements.CyFlare's key differentiators include:• Open API-centric platform with over 400 integrations• 100% freedom of tool choice. Connect to the tools you have or will have.• Industry-leading 97% true positive rate in threat detection• 98% automated remediation for rapid threat neutralization• Comprehensive service offering, including Managed XDR, Managed EDR Vulnerability Scanning Services , and Cybersecurity Services like Incident Response Handling and PenTesting."TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Joe Pittillo, Senior Vice President, Services at TD SYNNEX. "With CyFlare added as a service provider, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity services offerings in an essential sector for our partners."CyFlare's solutions empower partners to reduce operational costs and improve profitability, simplify compliance and avoid costly penalties, and consolidate their security stack for streamlined vendor management. The partnership also drives operational efficiency, allowing partners to scale security alongside business growth. This translates to an enhanced reputation, minimized downtime, and the ability to offer cost-effective security solutions to clients. CyFlare's flexibility, comprehensive suite, and 24/7 support create a win-win scenario for both partners and their clients.TD SYNNEX's extensive network of partners can now collaborate with CyFlare's security experts to develop tailored cybersecurity strategies, reduce operational costs, and achieve faster threat detection and response. Contact your TD SYNNEX representative (serviceBD@tdsynnex.com) to explore how CyFlare can fortify your security posture and accelerate your managed services business.About CyFlareCyFlare, a Top 20 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), empowers organizations with a strategic approach to cybersecurity, guiding clients beyond conventional measures. Their open converged platform seamlessly integrates comprehensive solutions, including Managed Extended Detection and Response (mXDR), Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (mEDR), and Vulnerability Management, ensuring businesses proactively defend against evolving threats. CyFlare's industry-leading expertise has earned them recognition in the Channel Futures MSP 501, Top 250 MSSP, Inc. 5000, and CRN Fast Growth 150 lists.About TD SYNNEXTD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com , follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

