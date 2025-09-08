Huddle House Launches Smash Burger Week

Huddle Rewards Members Score Free Smashed Burgers, Pancakes, Coffee, and Exclusive Loyalty Perks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, kicks off National Cheeseburger Day with its very own Smash Burger Week. From September 18 through September 30, Huddle Rewards members can claim a FREE Single Smashed Burger Deluxe at participating locations while supplies last.*Smash Burger Week kicks off a lineup of rewards designed exclusively for loyalty members. From September 26 through October 3, members can redeem a Free Pancake Platter Breakfast for only 25 points in celebration of National Pancake Day. From September 28 through October 3, they can also enjoy a Free Cup of Coffee with any purchase for National Coffee Day."We are so excited to launch our new Huddle Rewards program and smash it out of the park with this awesome offer for members. We're going big with free Smashed Burgers and following up with pancakes and coffee. Huddle Rewards gives members more points, customized rewards, and exclusive perks they’ll love,” said Stephanie Mattingly , VP of Marketing for Huddle House.Guests can sign up online or through the Huddle House app, available on Google Play and the App Store. They can also scan a QR code to sign up instantly and start earning points immediately. Members earn one point for every $1 spent and can redeem points for favorites, including starters, desserts, and entrées.MVP members receive exclusive benefits, including bonus points and invitations to special events. MVP and All-Star levels feature monthly rewards such as free waffles and additional breakfasts throughout the year. Members can also track points in real time and access personalized deals that make every visit more rewarding.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.*Must sign up for the loyalty program by September 18, 2025 to be eligible.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com, and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

