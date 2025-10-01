Grass Plus, Inc. Extends Landscaping Services to the Wasatch Front with Limited-Time Discount

Grass Plus, Inc. expands landscaping to the Wasatch Front and offers a 25% discount on landscape installation from January 1 to March 31.

Expanding to the Wasatch Front allows us to serve a larger community while offering early-season savings that help clients prepare their outdoor spaces for spring.” — Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services firm, has announced the expansion of its offerings to include Wasatch Front landscaping services. To mark the expansion, the company is introducing a limited-time 25% discount on landscape installation projects, available to clients in the Wasatch Front market from January 1 through March 31.

With over three decades of experience, Grass Plus Inc. is known for custom landscaping design, installation, and maintenance. The expansion to the Wasatch Front provides homeowners and businesses with access to the company’s expertise in outdoor living spaces, water-conscious irrigation systems, and sustainable landscape solutions.

The discount applies to new installation projects scheduled during the winter promotion window, giving clients an opportunity to plan and invest in their outdoor spaces ahead of the spring season.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is based at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company specializes in landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration across Utah and neighboring states. With a reputation for reliability and environmentally conscious practices, Grass Plus Inc. provides services for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

