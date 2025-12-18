Permanent Lighting Gains Attention as an Alternative to Traditional Holiday Decorating

Permanent exterior lighting is increasingly being considered as an alternative to traditional holiday decorating, reflecting a change in the industry.

Our permanent lighting systems take the stress out of the season—no ladders, no tangled wires, just lasting beauty and safety year-round.” — Eli Ziegler, Owner

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As homeowners reassess long-standing holiday decorating practices, permanent exterior lighting systems are increasingly being considered as an alternative to temporary seasonal displays. The shift reflects broader discussions around safety, time investment, and ongoing maintenance.

Traditional holiday lighting often involves annual installation and removal, frequently requiring ladders and outdoor work during colder months. In contrast, permanent lighting systems remain installed year-round and can be adjusted digitally to reflect seasonal or architectural preferences without repeated physical setup.

In Colorado and similar climates, safety considerations related to winter conditions have contributed to increased interest in Permanent Holiday Lights in Colorado as a long-term exterior lighting option. Industry professionals note that reducing seasonal ladder use has become a priority for some homeowners and property managers.

Brilliant by Night, a company that installs permanent exterior lighting systems for residential and commercial properties, reports observing this shift among customers seeking alternatives to traditional seasonal displays. According to the company, interest has grown in lighting systems designed for continuous use rather than short-term installation.

A Word from the Owner

“We’ve seen more interest in lighting solutions that reduce seasonal setup while remaining usable year-round,” said Eli Ziegler, Owner of Brilliant by Night.

About Brilliant by Night

Brilliant by Night is a family-owned company based in 932 Coral Ct Castle Rock, CO 80104. The company specializes in permanent exterior lighting systems for residential and commercial properties and serves communities across Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Learn more at Brilliant by Night

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.