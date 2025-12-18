Saville’s Service Center Donates to Tree of Life Food Pantry This Holiday Season

Saville’s Service Center in Purcellville, VA announces a December donation initiative supporting the Tree of Life Food Pantry, including 10% of all Dec profit.

Supporting Tree of Life is our way of giving back to the community that’s supported us all year.” — Wayne Brown

PURCELLVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saville’s Service Center has announced a month-long charitable initiative supporting the Tree of Life Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization serving families throughout Loudoun County. Throughout December, the shop will donate 10 percent of all profit to assist Tree of Life’s ongoing efforts to provide meals, resources, and emergency support to local households.

The donation program aligns with the shop’s commitment to supporting community partners during the holiday season, when demand for food assistance often increases. In addition to its financial contribution, the team encourages residents to learn more about Tree of Life’s mission and available services by visiting the organization’s website.

Located at 37251 E Richardson Ln # B, Purcellville, VA 20132, United States, Saville Service Center continues to provide full-service automotive care for drivers throughout the region. The December initiative reflects the business’s ongoing effort to give back to the community it serves through reliable service and responsible auto repair.

A Word from the Owner

About Saville’s Service Center

Saville’s Service Center is a full-service automotive repair shop serving Purcellville, Round Hill, Waterford, and nearby areas. Known for its diagnostic accuracy, customer transparency, and commitment to professional training, the shop offers a wide range of maintenance and repair services. Every service is backed by a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty, and the team includes ASE-certified technicians. Since 2022, the shop has been under local ownership, focused on high standards and community-driven care.

