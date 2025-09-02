Nuty Foods Partners with Americold to Build Cold-Chain Distribution Network Across North America

SpiceX

Expansion to hubs in Long Beach, Dallas–Fort Worth, Newark, and Tampa to support GutSpiceX meal delivery and SpiceX QSR growth.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuty Foods LLC, the Delaware-based parent company of the fast-growing Indian QSR chain SpiceX and newly launched subscription meal-delivery service GutSpiceX, announced today it is in advanced discussions with Americold Logistics to establish a national cold-chain distribution network across the U.S. and Canada.

The company recently commenced operations at its first hub in Long Beach, California, and is planning three additional hubs in Dallas–Fort Worth, Newark, and Tampa, working in partnership with local operators. The expanded footprint will allow GutSpiceX to reach most major U.S. metros within 1–2 days via refrigerated ground delivery, a critical factor in fresh meal-kit logistics.

SpiceX, Nuty Foods’ QSR arm, is also in talks with leading franchise managers and private equity investors to expand into a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee network. Supporting this growth, Nuty Foods has recently launched a fully integrated near-shore central production kitchen and High Pressure Processing (HPP) facility with a capacity of 10,000 lbs per day, enough to supply approximately 50 QSR units with an average unit volume (AUV) of $1.1 million.

Industry analysts say the timing of Nuty Foods’ expansion aligns with a broader trend of regionalized cold-chain distribution. Major operators including Americold, Lineage Logistics, and DHL Supply Chain have been expanding in response to growing demand from meal-delivery services, grocery e-commerce, and restaurant brands. With consumers expecting faster and fresher delivery, companies are increasingly investing in vertically integrated models that tighten the link between production and distribution.

About Nuty Foods LLC

Nuty Foods LLC is a Delaware-registered food technology and restaurant company headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Its brands include SpiceX, a next-generation Indian quick-service restaurant concept, and GutSpiceX, a subscription-based meal delivery service co-created with Dr. Pal, a board-certified gastroenterologist and health influencer with over 5 million social media followers. Nuty Foods focuses on building vertically integrated, tech-enabled food brands powered by advanced processing technologies such as High Pressure Processing (HPP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.