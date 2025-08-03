Nuty Foods and Dr. Pal Launch GutSpiceX: A Doctor-Guided Gut-Friendly Meal Delivery Service

Dr Pal Manickam

Healthy Indian meals from $6 — doctor-guided and launching Fall 2025 in USA & Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuty Foods, the company behind the fast-growing Indian QSR chain SpiceX, has partnered with American board-certified gastroenterologist and social media sensation Dr. Pal to launch GutSpiceX — a gut-friendly, ready-to-eat Indian meal delivery brand launching in Fall 2025 across the USA and Canada.

GutSpiceX offers healthy, chef-prepared Indian meals backed by medical insight and culinary precision. Designed for convenience, nutrition, and digestive wellness, meals are available via flexible weekly plans starting at just $6 per meal.

Key highlights:

Doctor-guided meals for gut health

Prepared in a USDA/FDA registered kitchen in North America

Freshly chilled, preservative-free, and powered by HPP technology

Delivered directly to customers across the U.S. and Canada

The partnership blends modern nutrition science with authentic Indian cuisine to meet growing demand for functional, culturally diverse food options. GutSpiceX is positioned to disrupt the wellness food space with its doctor-driven, tech-enabled model.

Early access registration and partnership opportunities are now open ahead of the Fall 2025 rollout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.