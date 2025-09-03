MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: National Kidney Awareness Week

Madam Speaker and Deputy Speaker,

Speaker, today marks the beginning of the National Kidney Awareness Week which is observed annually during the first week of September. It serves as a reminder of the the vital function of kidneys including maintaining fluid balance, regulating blood pressure and filtering waste from our bodies.

Often called a "silent killer,” kidney diseases develop without any noticeable symptoms. It is estimated that 6 to 10% of South Africans live with some form of kidney disease and many people are unaware of their condition until it is too late.

Honourable members, unhealthy lifestyle choices or sedentary (engaging in minimal physical activities) habits, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption contribute a greatly to the decline in kidney health.

Furthermore, several factors including the rising uncontrolled diabetes in urban areas due to lifestyle choices and obesity, including hypertension are common issues that many people remain ignorant of, yet they severely impact kidney health.

To combat these challenges, we are continuing to implement community targeted interventions such as the #AsibeHealthyGP wellness campaign and Corner-to-Corner outreach programme.

According to the World Health Organization, it is recommended that a person engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week. This can be spread throughout the week and includes activities such as walking, cycling, or any form of exercise that raises the heart rate.

It is a scientifically proven fact that regular physical activity significantly reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. Integrating these activities into our daily routines is critical for overall health and well-being.

Speaker, it is important that I use this moment to draw attention to the subject of organ and tissue donation. This is a topic that we often do not want to entertain due to religious and cultural reasons amongst others.

However, the hard reality is that the are 6,500 people that are on the waiting list for organ and tissue donations nationally. 1 100 of these are in Gauteng and are currently awaiting kidney transplants, including those undergoing workups to be listed for transplantation.

I urge all citizens of Gauteng aged 18 and older to consider becoming organ donors. Let us foster a culture of compassion and generosity, where giving the gift of life becomes a community norm. Each donor has the potential to save multiple lives and enhance the quality of life for many.

Let us work hand-in-hand to raise awareness about kidney health, educate our communities about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, and encourage them to register for organ donation.

I thank you!

