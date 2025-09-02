Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on opens entries for Western Cape Big Walk

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, in partnership with the City of Cape Town and Western Province Athletics, will once again host the annual Western Cape Big Walk.

This event, hosted in Rondebosch, aims to promote active lifestyles and highlight the importance of mental wellbeing. Participants can choose between a 5 km or 10 km walk.

Participants stand the chance to win prizes, and walkers will also be joining a global awareness campaign as the Big Walk coincides with the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) World Walking Day Initiative.

Residents of all ages and fitness levels who want to celebrate physical activity and mental wellbeing are encouraged to take part in this event, which ties in with the Western Cape Government’s commitment to encouraging communities to be more active.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “The Western Cape Government is committed to creating a society of movement, where individuals live healthy and active lifestyles. This contributes to overall better physical health but also to improved mental wellbeing. Take up the challenge today by registering for this walk and joining us in movement for the morning!”

Mayoral Committee Member, Cllr Francine Higham, said, “As the City, we are proud to once again partner in the Western Cape Big Walk. Events like this remind us that being active is not only about physical health, but also about connecting with one another and supporting our mental wellbeing. We encourage families, friends, and communities across Cape Town to lace up and join us in celebrating the joy of movement to stay fit and healthy.”

Western Province Athletics President, Farouk Meyer, said, “We are thrilled once again to partner with the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport and the City of Cape Town to bring the Western Cape Big Walk to life. This event is a celebration of community, health, and the joy of being active together. We encourage walking groups and all sports enthusiasts to register early to secure their spot and avoid disappointment. WPA is committed to ensuring a safe, enjoyable, and memorable experience for all participants.”

Registration details