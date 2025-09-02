CCM Magazine Announces September Cover Story Featuring Breakout Artist Megan Woods

Being part of a CCM Magazine cover is a dream. This magazine has told the story of Christian music for decades, and to be included in that history as a new artist makes me incredibly thankful.” — Megan Woods

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly relaunched CCM Magazine is proud to announce its September digital cover story, featuring rising star Megan Woods. Following August’s relaunch cover with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward.Megan Woods, the fresh voice behind The Truth—a landmark song of the year—graces the September cover as the first new artist to receive the honor in this new era of CCM. Her breakout single has become a lifeline for audiences across generations, and Woods represents the bold, faith-driven voices shaping the future of Christian music.“Yeah, well, it’s been so mind blowing,” Woods told CCM in her cover interview. “I’ve been singing since I was four years old, so this is just such a dream come true… To see songs like The Truth connect with people of all ages, that’s the biggest thing for me.”She also reflected on her own love of Christian music growing up: “My mom literally found Christian music by Googling ‘hopeful music’ during a really hard time in her life… She found Casting Crowns online and that’s what was playing in the car all the time. It really was a foundation for my faith, and I learned scripture that way.”Woods adds, “It’s such an honor to be part of the legacy of CCM Magazine. To be the first new artist featured on the cover in this relaunch means the world to me.”CCM co-editor Logan Sekulow says the September cover highlights the magazine’s vision: “It’s important for CCM to celebrate the heroes of our past while investing in the voices of the future. While this is a digital cover, giving this kind of spotlight to new artists like Megan shows the heart of where we’re headed as a magazine.”Amanda Sekulow, who conducted the interview and authored the longform feature, shared why Woods’ story resonates: “Having young female artists who are bold in their faith and becoming role models for the next generation is something we want to champion at CCM. Megan represents both vulnerability and strength, and that’s the kind of voice Christian music needs right now.”The September rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Cover Reveal – Tuesday, September 2* Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, September 3* Exclusive Performances – Friday, September 5 (The Truth and I Believe You), available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and www.CCMMagazine.com “Being part of a CCM Magazine cover is a dream,” says Woods. “This magazine has told the story of Christian music for decades, and to be included in that history as a new artist makes me incredibly thankful.”Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.