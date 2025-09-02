Under30CEO Features Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM, on Transforming Company Culture Through Core Values

Revitalizing Core Values: The Multi-Stage Framework That Transformed Team Culture at NEWMEDIA.COM

Digital agency leader shares how value-driven leadership improved retention, team performance, and client outcomes at NEWMEDIA.COM

Our reviews are now directly tied to our values. If ‘excellence’ is one of them, we celebrate it with specific, tangible examples - not just platitudes.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris , founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , a nationally recognized digital agency, was recently featured in a Under30CEO article titled “How Company Values Help Overcome Challenges,” where he detailed how a recommitment to core company values helped transform the agency’s culture, improve performance metrics, and increase employee retention during a critical growth period.In the article, Morris recounts a pivotal moment when the agency, then operating on a lean budget, experienced rapid team turnover. Instead of reacting with quick hires or rigid policies, Morris turned inward, rallying the remaining team around a shared mission.“We rewrote our values together - not in a boardroom, but over Slack, Zoom, and collaborative brainstorming sessions,” Morris said.That bottom-up restructuring led to the integration of values like everyday excellence into daily operations. The team implemented practices such as morning stand-ups, demo days, and peer-led onboarding. The result? A 25% faster turnaround in client projects, improved communication, and skyrocketing team engagement.“Our reviews are now directly tied to our values,” said Morris. “If ‘excellence’ is one of them, we celebrate it with specific, tangible examples - not just platitudes.”This value-driven culture shift, as Morris noted, is supported by industry data: Gallup research confirms that employees who receive regular, value-aligned feedback show 4x greater engagement.As one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the U.S. , NEWMEDIA.COM continues to lead by example. With marquee clients across SaaS, healthcare, government, and e-commerce, the agency attributes much of its growth to high-performance teams that are anchored in shared values, transparency, and trust.“We don’t treat core values as wall art,” Morris said. “They’re real, everyday guideposts for handling tough moments, building trust, and delivering digital excellence at scale.”Read the full article here: https://www.under30ceo.com/how-company-values-help-overcome-challenges/ This latest media feature follows a series of thought leadership placements for Morris in top-tier outlets including CNET, InformationWeek, MarketingSherpa, Washington Examiner, and CIO.com, further cementing NEWMEDIA.COM’s reputation as a leading voice in digital innovation, UX/CX, and agency culture.For more information, visit https://newmedia.com Why It Matters:As companies navigate post-pandemic workforce challenges and increasing demand for digital transformation, culture has emerged as a critical differentiator. Steve Morris’s story in Under30CEO illustrates how rebuilding company culture around authentic, lived values can directly impact operational performance, client satisfaction, and talent retention.With the digital agency landscape more competitive than ever, this kind of leadership is not only relevant: it’s essential. By anchoring employee experience to measurable values and creating systems of transparency and feedback, NEWMEDIA.COM provides a blueprint for modern, resilient organizations. Morris’s insights don’t just inspire; they offer a tangible framework that digital leaders across industries can adapt and implement to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.About NEWMEDIA.COMFounded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital consultancy specializing in enterprise website development, growth and performance marketing, and business development strategy for SaaS, ecommerce, and high-growth B2B brands. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the agency is known for its UX-first methodology, cross-channel conversion systems, and track record of delivering measurable growth — from lead gen to close.Their client roster spans startups to Fortune 500s, with deep experience in helping enterprise SaaS brands unlock latent revenue and maximize ROI across the funnel.One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

