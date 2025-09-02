TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY – At the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Monday night shooting involving the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:04 p.m., a Dyer County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, continuing into Gibson County before returning to Dyer County. Once back in Dyer County, deputies deployed stop sticks. After the vehicle came to a stop and deputies approached the vehicle, the situation escalated further, and for reasons still under investigation, deputies opened fire, striking the subject. The subject was flown to a Memphis hospital in stable condition. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.