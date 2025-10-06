Hancock County School Board Member Indicted, Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in indictment of a member of the Hancock County School Board accused of trying to solicit a minor for sexual activity.

In August, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Hancock County School Board member Jack Mullins (DOB: 8/18/50). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Mullins approached a juvenile female at a fitness center in Sneedville and attempted to solicit the victim to engage in sexual activity.

On October 6th, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jack Mullins with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Official Misconduct. He was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.