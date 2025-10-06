Claiborne County Man Indicted, Charged in Hancock County Attempted Murder Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Claiborne County man accused in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in Hancock County.

In August, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating an assault involving Colby Seals. Agents learned that on August 24th, Seals was involved in a physical altercation with another man in a parking lot along Main Street in Sneedville. The investigation revealed that Seals continued to strike the victim even after he lost consciousness, critically injuring him.

On October 6th, a Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Colby Seals with Attempted Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $100,000 bond.