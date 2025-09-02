Financial Planner Jeremy Keil Releases Guide to Rethinking Retirement with Focus on Longevity

Jeremy Keil Jeremy Keil's new book, Retire Today: Create Your Retirement Master Plan in 5 Simple Steps

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans planning for or approaching retirement almost always have a number in mind. And it’s almost always the wrong one. Why? Because it’s focused on money when it should be focused on time, says Jeremy Keil, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional with 22 years of experience and expertise in helping clients build and create their nest eggs.

“Your retirement longevity number is the number one, most important number in a Retirement Master Plan,” Keil says. “Yet most people probably don’t think about it much when they’re setting goals for what they want their lives to look like after they stop working.

“In fact, the ones who have given it thought likely have the wrong number in mind.”

The reason for the discrepancy, Keil explains, is that the average person’s retirement years last 70 percent longer than they expect they will. And most financial advisers, he adds, approach retirement with too much focus on dollars and not enough focus on sense.

“I focus on math-based retirement planning,” Keil says, “and most people focus on myth-based retirement planning.”

The secrets to the success Keil has brought to his clients are packed into his new book, Retire Today: Create Your Retirement Master Plan in 5 Simple Steps, just released by Niche Pressworks. In Retire Today, he shows readers how to move from confusion to confidence in five simple steps, discovering how to maximize income, minimize taxes and -- most importantly -- steer clear of costly retirement mistakes.

“A recent study by LiveCareer.com found that 61 percent of workers today fear retirement more than death,” he notes. “That’s not how it should be, and not how it is with the right plan in place.”

That right plan includes key topics everyone needs to consider when eyeing retirement, such as:

• Determining how much money they’ll really need to retire

• Getting the most out of Social Security and pension

• Lowering their lifetime tax bill

• Investing wisely by focusing on the things they can control

• Leaving a meaningful legacy

“Retirement is one of the biggest transitions we ever make — but no one has to figure it out alone,” Keil says. “My hope, my mission, is to coach people through the process of how to retire so that they become more confident that they and their money are ready to retire -- even to the point where

they could retire today if they want to.”

