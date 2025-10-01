Submit Release
Circle & Square Auto Care Becomes an Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association Member

Circle & Square Auto Care in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, joins the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association, strengthening its commitment to high standards.

Membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association strengthens our ability to uphold consistent, transparent service standards that benefit every customer we serve.”
— Nate Patton

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care Becomes an Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association Member

Circle & Square Auto Care, a locally trusted repair shop with over 40 years of service to Jefferson County, has joined the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association. The membership underscores the shop’s dedication to transparency, reliability, and customer-first values that align with national industry benchmarks.

The Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA) is a nonprofit trade association focused on advancing ethical service, standardized practices, and consumer confidence across the automotive industry. Membership requires adherence to professional guidelines that prioritize customer education and accountability. By joining AMRA, Circle & Square Auto Care strengthens its role as a trusted community shop located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, United States.

A Word from the Owner
“Membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association strengthens our ability to uphold consistent, transparent service standards that benefit every customer we serve,” said Nate Patton, owner of Circle & Square Auto Care.

About Circle & Square Auto Care
Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop dedicated to ethical and reliable automotive service. With ASE-certified technicians, the shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs across domestic, Asian, and European brands. Known for its integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Circle & Square Auto Care continues to serve the community with dependable auto care solutions.
For more information, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


