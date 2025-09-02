Careficient Welcomes Bristol Hospice to the Careficient EMR Platform

Careficient and Bristol Hospice logos representing an ongoing EMR partnership built on shared commitment to innovation and care.

Transition from legacy EMR to Careficient reflects shared focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and compassionate care delivery.

This move reflects a deeper partnership with Bristol and a shared mission to help providers scale while delivering excellent patient care.” — Brad Caldwell, President of Careficient

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Careficient, a leading provider of EMR solutions for home health and hospice agencies, is proud to announce that Bristol Hospice, a nationally respected provider of hospice services with 78 offices across 25 states, has transitioned to the Careficient platform as its enterprise EMR solution.Bristol has been a long-standing EMR customer, previously on HealthWyse (HW) for over a decade. Since Careficient acquired HealthWyse, the two organizations have worked closely to support Bristol’s growth and evolving operational needs. This transition to the Careficient platform represents a natural evolution of that collaboration, one that reflects a shared commitment to innovation, service, and patient-centered care.“We are honored to continue supporting Bristol as they transition to the Careficient platform,” said Brad Caldwell, President of Careficient. “This is more than just a system change, it’s a deepened partnership rooted in trust and a focus on helping providers scale efficiently while delivering high-quality care.”The implementation supports a seamless connection between clinical, administrative, and operational workflows. Leveraging Careficient’s interoperable platform, Bristol’s teams benefit from enhanced automation, streamlined data exchange, and a unified view of patient information, all designed to simplify operations and support clinical excellence.By optimizing workflows and reducing administrative burden, this transition allows Bristol’s care teams to spend more time focusing on what matters most, supporting patients and families with compassionate care.“Transitioning to a new EMR is a big step, and Careficient has made the process smooth and collaborative from the start,” said Melissa Broadway, RN Chief Clinical Officer at Bristol. “We’re excited about the efficiencies this partnership will bring and the positive impact it will have on both our staff and the patients we serve.”This move underscores Careficient’s ongoing commitment to customer success and its role as a trusted technology partner for providers seeking modern, integrated solutions.About CareficientCareficient provides cloud-based EMR solutions designed to streamline operations for home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. By offering a fully integrated platform, Careficient helps providers improve compliance, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care. Learn more at www.careficient.com About Bristol HospiceBristol is a respected provider of hospice and home health services dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. With a strong commitment to clinical excellence and community support, Bristol serves patients and families with dignity, respect, and personalized attention.

